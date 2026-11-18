Week 11 is here, and fantasy managers like me are getting anxious. This is the final run towards the playoffs. Most leagues have either three or four games left, and no mistakes can be made. The following are my initial Week 11 quarterback projections, aimed at helping you make the best start-sit decisions.

Top-12 Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

Bo Nix makes a surprise top-12 appearance. The Broncos have an extremely favorable matchup, and Nix is among the must-start quarterbacks of the week.

Pat Mahomes is the surprise riser, up to QB3 this week, his best ranking to date. Arizona is one of the easiest quarterback matchups, and adding Josh Downs should only improve Mahomes chances.

Must-Start Quarterbacks

Thomas Carelli

CJ Stroud cannot be denied. He has 19 passing touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. His median passing yards this season is 268.5, and he has thrown 13 touchdowns in his last four games.

Dak Prescott has for-sure QB1 upside, ranked as such this week. He has 778 passing yards over his last two games and averages 38.7 passing attempts per game this season.

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Must-Sit Quarterbacks

I personally do not love using Kirk Cousins this week in Mexico City. It's a high-altitude game, which increases the risk of fatigue and altitude sickness. Plus, he relies heavily on touchdowns and a high passing volume for a great result.

I feel that Baker Mayfield will eventually have a big game. But he recently injured his foot/ankle, and it may mean another heavy workload for Bucky Irving.

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Sleeper of the Week

Cam Ward is one of my favorites. He is playing freely and effectively lately. Ward had his best game of the season against a tough Jaguars defense last week. He now gets the Cowboys, facing one of the NFL's worst defenses.

Ranked up to QB21 this week and having rushed for 80 yards over his last two games, Ward has the tools to deliver a top-10 breakout game whenever he wants.

Projected Statistical Leaders

Attempts: Dak Prescott (39.0)

Completions: Tyler Shough (25.6)

Passing Yards: Dak Prescott (276.9)

Passing Touchdowns: Joe Burrow (2.91)

Interceptions: Trevor Lawrence (0.74)

Rushing Yards: Jayden Daniels (46.2)

Anytime Touchdown: Josh Allen (41.6%)

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