The tight end position has largely solidified. Its top weekly names include George Kittle, Trey McBride, and Brock Bowers. In Week 11, however, Colston Loveland skyrockets, McBride slips slightly, and others sit on the start-or-sit edge. The following projections aim to provide insight and fuel the best roster moves.

Top-12 Tight Ends

Thomas Carelli

Loveland should be in store for a good Week 11. The Saints rank 6th-worst in Fantasy Points Allowed to tight ends. Loveland also has at least 6 targets, 4 receptions, and 54 yards in each of his last four games.

As good as the Broncos are defensively, they are bad against tight ends. Denver is 3rd-worst in Fantasy Points Allowed to tight ends. If Bowers plays, even at below 100%, he has top-5 tight end ability. If he is out, consider adding Michael Mayer and plugging him into your lineup.

Must-Start Tight Ends

Thomas Carelli

Carson Beck did not help Trey McBride in Week 10. It forces him to fall down my projections, outside the top-5 range. But it is no grounds for benching McBride. Let's hope that more reps lead to better play for Beck and a better connection with McBride.

Don't start Mike Gesicki over someone like Sam LaPorta or Tyler Warren. But you can start him. It's a good fit against the Commanders, who allow 76.1 yards and 1.0 touchdowns per game to the position.

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Must-Sit Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth has often been viable, but you can bench him in Week 11. The Eagles have a top-10 defense against tight ends, and the Steelers might get up in this game, leading to a more run-heavy script.

Dalton Kincaid has fewer than 8.5 PPR fantasy points in five of his last seven games. I really thought that the Bills could give Kincaid huge returns, but that rarely happens. His volatility makes him a must-sit.

Read more on Week 11 Must-Sit Tight Ends.

Sleeper of the Week

The Buccaneers underwent multiple games in a row with very low passing volume. That won't be an issue in Week 11. Either Baker Mayfield plays and is healthy enough to get volume out there. Or, Mayfield is out, and Jalon Daniels plays free. Either way, Cade Otton earns my vote as a sleeper pick.

The Lions are the NFL's worst defense in Fantasy Points Allowed to tight ends. The game script should also favor the Buccaneers, who may be pass-happy at times.

Projected Statistical Leaders

Targets: Trey McBride (8.9)

Receptions: Trey McBride (6.4)

Yards: Isaiah Likely (59.4)

Anytime Touchdown: George Kittle (51.4%)

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