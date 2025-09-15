Fantasy Football Week 2 MVPs: Jared Goff, Malik Nabers Lead Top Performers
The sunday slate of NFL games for sure did not disappoint. The high-scoring nature of games created for a thrilling display of games on those 80-inch TV's. There were multiple games decided on the final drives, and countless big plays to give you that juice we so desire to see. This created for some stellar fantasy football performances out of these MVP's our of Week 2 NFL Sunday.
All provided scores are based off on common PPR scoring.
QUARTERBACKS
Jared Goff - 33.96 Pts
The Detroit Lions were back in style today as the laid 52 Points on the Chicago Bears. Jared Goff went for 334 Yards and 5 Touchdowns, feeding a buffet dinner to Amon-Ra St Brown and Jameson Williams.
Russell Wilson - 30.3 Pts
This may have been the game of the day. We had big plays, buzzer-beaters, and a game-tying deep field goal from Brandon Aubrey. The Giants may have fell short, but Russell Wilson bought himself plenty of time as the Giants quarterback in a 450 Yard, 3 Touchdown performance.
RUNNING BACKS
Jonathan Taylor - (29.5 Pts)
The Colts offense looked fantastic in Week 1, and they kept to the task this week in a tight 29-28 win over the Broncos. Jonathan Taylor broke out in typical fashion for 165 Rushing Yards, 50 Receiving Yards, and a Touchdown. He looks like a RB1 overall sleeper.
James Cook - (26.5 Pts)
I definitely am not going to call this a surprise, but more of an emphasis. The Jets looked bad today. Who benefited? James Cook benefited. He was in my DFS plays for the week, and it panned out in the form of 132 Yards and 2 Touchdowns. The Bills won the game 30-10, surging to a 2-0 record.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Amon-Ra St Brown - (39.2 Pts)
When a team puts up 52 points of offense, of course you will have multiple top fantasy performers. Jared Goff is the current QB1 of the week, and Amon-Ra St Brown is the current WR1. He was my top matchup of the week, and it came to fruition. The Sun God put up 9 Catches, 115 Yards and 3 Touchdowns. I knew that Packers game was more fluke than fact.
Malik Nabers - (37.7 Pts)
Eh, Malik Nabers is down there somewhere. That's what Russell Wilson kept saying to himself today, and he was right. Malik Nabers has been anointed by myself as a top-three receiver in the league, as far as I'm concerned. Feel free to disagree, but he is an absolute beast. If hey could have gotten a 3rd touchdown, then he could have caught up to Amon-Ra, but that's the league for you. Nabers reeled in 9 Catches, 167 Yards and 2 touchdowns.
Ja'Marr Chase - (36.5 Pts)
The big dogs ate today. You can never panic after just one week of football. Ja'Marr Chase is alive and just fine. The Bengals move to 2-0 and all thanks to the efforts of Ja'Marr Chase and Jake Browning, connecting for 14 Catches, 165 Yards and a touchdown.
Honorable Mentions: Rome Odunze (31.8 Pts), Wan'Dale Robinson (28.2 Pts), Puka Nacua (27.6 Pt), and our deep-sleeper this week, Troy Franklin (24.0 Pts)
TIGHT ENDS
Tucker Kraft* - (24.4 Pts)
The asterisk comes because he did not actually play on Sunday, but we will still give him his praise. On Thursday Night Football, Tucker Kraft exposed the Commanders for 6 Catches, 124 Yards and a touchdown.
Juwan Johnson - (15.9 Pts)
Well, I guess Week 1 wasn't a fluke. Juwan Johnson is a true option in New Orleans as he had another big day. Juwan Johnson recorded 5 Catches, 49 Yards and a touchdown.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
Ravens - (15 Pts)
The inconsistent Ravens defense came to play today. The defense had two turnovers, two sacks, and most importantly, a defensive touchdown score. They allowed 17 points and 322 total yards. The Browns are still stuck in misery.
KICKER
Brandon Aubrey - (23 Pts)
He is the best kicker in football, no question about it. I loved his story that they discussed on the broadcast today. He was watching football, his wife said that you can probably do that. He thought, "maybe I can" and went down to the local football field to train. Next thing you know, target practice. I am sure it was a bit more complicated than that, but Aubrey led the way again today. He made 4 field goals, two of 50+ yards, and 4 more extra points.