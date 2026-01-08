Fantasy Football Wild Card Rankings: Jalen Hurts Outlook & Projection vs. 49ers

The Eagles’ offense lost the rushing mojo in 2025, leading to Jalen Hurts attempting 45 fewer carries (105/421/8) than last season (150/630/14). He finished ninth in quarterback scoring (342.30 fantasy points) in four-point passing touchdowns formats. Hurts set a career high in passing touchdowns (25), giving him four consecutive seasons with over 30 combined touchdowns (35, 38, 32, and 33).

Over the last seven games, Philadelphia transitioned to a higher volume passing team in four contests (39, 34, 40, and 40 passing attempts). On the year, they averaged 29.2 passes per game. Despite their desire to move the ball via the air, the Eagles had weakness in their yards per pass attempt six times (4.8, 6.8, 6.0, 6.2, 4.1, and 6.0) over their final eight matchups.

Hurts failed to score in the run game over his last five starts. His top four passing games in yards came over the first two-thirds of the season.

DEN (280/2)

NYG (283/1)

MIN (326/3)

DAL (289/1)

He scored over 20.00 fantasy points in 11 of his 16 starts, with his best showings coming in Week 3 (32.30) and Week 12 (33.75).

The San Francisco 49ers are about league average defending quarterbacks (4,334 combined yards with 30 touchdowns). They allowed the second most completions (398), with quarterbacks completing 68.2% of their passes. The 49ers have performed well vs. running quarterbacks (63/224/1 – 3.6 yards per carry).

Here’s a look at the quarterbacks who have had the most success vs. San Francisco this season:

Spencer Rattler (221 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Matthew Stafford (389/3)

Baker Mayfield (270 combined yards with two touchdowns)

C.J. Stroud (348 combined yards with two touchdowns)

Jaxson Dart (247 combined yards with three touchdowns)

Matthew Stafford (289/4)

Jacoby Brissett (452/2)

Philip Rivers (277/2)

Caleb Williams (348 combined yards with two touchdowns)

This week, I have Hurts projected to pass for 224 yards with two touchdowns, six rushes for 23 yards, and a 50% chance of scoring in the run game. He is the second-highest projected quarterback in the first week of the postseason.

The 49ers played better vs. quarterbacks over the last five games (CLE – 12.05, TEN – 16.70, IND – 20.85, CHI – 26.30, and SEA – 10.80 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdown formats). San Francisco had a favorable quarterback schedule in four (Bryce Young, Shedeur Sanders, Cameron Ward, and Philip Rivers) of their final six games.

