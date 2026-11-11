Fantasy Football Week 10 Tight End Projections & Rankings: Trey McBride is Affected by Carson Beck

The tight end position has been all over the place in 2026. Isaiah Likely has risen about ten-ish spots from ADP, Kyle Pitts has been ranked anywhere from TE28 to TE10, and George Kittle has taken over TE1 from Trey McBride in multiple weeks. Nonetheless, we look ahead to the week and the following weeks to see how the tight ends shake out.

Top-12 Tight Ends

Thomas Carelli

McBride has taken a hit, as the Cardinals are rolling with Carson Beck at quarterback. He adds much more uncertainty, and my model downgrades the Cardinals to the NFL's No. 30 offense.

Kittle is the only tight end I project to have over a 50% chance of scoring. Kittle has 11 red zone targets this season, 1.4 per game. He runs away with the TE1 honor this week, with 2.9 more half-PPR fantasy points than anyone else.

High-Upside Tight Ends

Thomas Carelli

The Bengals are second-worst in the NFL in Yards per Target Allowed to tight ends. That is good for Pat Freiermuth, who faces the Bengals and is second on the team in routes run this season.

Over his last four games, Chig Okonkwo is averaging 5.8 targets, 4.8 receptions, and 54.5 yards per game. I have touted Okonkwo as a top-10 tight end going forward, and his TE12 ranking this week is close.

Read more on Week 10 must-start tight ends.

Bench These Tight Ends

We think Kirk Cousins will start for the Vikings this week, which adds uncertainty. Cousins has played in Minnesota, but it's been a few years since then. I am a bit scared of a player's short-notice debut with a new team. Not to mention, his tight end, TJ Hockenson, offers false hope. Despite scoring in consecutive games, Hockenson is averaging 33.3 yards per game over his last four.

Davante Adams' inactivity has not helped Tyler Higbee as much as people thought. He has exactly one reception in each of his last three games. I think that Stafford has a solid game, but through which pass-catcher? It's very hard to say.

Read more on Week 10 must-sit tight ends.

Sleeper of the Week

Eli Raridon has continued to impress as the Patriots' No. 2 tight end. He is averaging 4.3 targets and 2.8 receptions over his last five games. More interestingly, he has had at least 52 yards three times in that span.

In Week 10, the Lions compete against the Patriots. They rank 7th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to tight ends and dead last in Fantasy Points Allowed to tight ends, with 88 yards and 1.4 touchdowns allowed per game.

Week 10 Projected Statistical Leaders

Targets: Trey McBride (8.1)

Receptions: Trey McBride (5.8)

Yards: George Kittle (64.9)

Anytime Touchdown: George Kittle (56.2%)

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