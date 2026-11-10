NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Starts Featuring Tyler Higbee & Kyle Pitts

Tight end in fantasy football is a ruthless, unforgiving wasteland. Every Sunday, fantasy managers sacrifice precious lineup spots to players who vanish for three quarters, only to finish with two catches for 14 yards. If you aren't holding one of the rare game-changers, you're playing Russian roulette with your weekly floor hoping and praying your guy stumbles into the end zone.

That's where red-zone utilization comes in. Forget empty yardage between the 20s; we're hunting high-leverage targets, goal-line priority, and inside-the-10 target dominance.

Darren Waller (CAR @ NO): The High-Variance Volume Play

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) celebrates with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Operating within a shifting offensive scheme, Waller remains a primary weapon when plays break down inside the 20-yard line. His athletic profile allows him to win on vertical seam routes and goal-line fades. He turned in his best performance of the season on Sunday against the Broncos, serving as the primary short-to intermediate security valve for Bryce Young as he dominated target volume and led Carolina across all receiving categories. That showing solidifies Waller's upward momentum heading into a favorable Week 10 matchup against the Saints.

Pat Freiermuth (PIT vs. CIN): The Divisional End-Zone Target

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches a pass during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freiermuth functions as a trusted security blanket for Aaron Rodgers in high-leverage situations, particularly inside the 10-yard line where he excels using crisp route-running and good body control. He has historically thrived against fierce division rivals like the Bengals, commanding high target conversion rates on third downs and in goal-line packages. While his between-the-20s yardage totals can occasionally leave managers wanting more, his touchdown dependency is mitigated by red-zone design.

Chig Okonkwo (WAS @ NYG): The Trending YAC Threat

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) runs with the ball past Los Angeles Rams defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okonkwo is rapidly carving out a prominent role in the intermediate passing game, showcasing exceptional after-catch ability that turns routine short routes into chunk yardage. Over his past four games, Okonkwo has hauled in 19 receptions for 218 yards, proving that his explosive athletic traits are finally translating into consistent weekly target volume. His expanding role in red-zone packages also gives him sneaky multi-touchdown upside.

Tyler Higbee (LAR @ ARI): The Target-Vaccum Streamer

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury attrition across the Rams' receiving corps funnels short-area passing work directly towards Higbee. Acting as a reliable safety valve in the quick passing-game, he absorbs substantial target volume over the middle of the field and near the goal line, making him a central fixture of the offense's chain-moving efforts. His blocking responsibilities can occasionally cap his route participation, but volume dictates success.

Kyle Pitts (ATL vs. KC): The High-Point Target Earner

Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v Cincinnati Bengals - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 8, 2026 Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Ana Beltran | REUTERS

Pitts consistently commands five or more targets per contest, utilizing his rare physical gifts to stretch secondaries and win contested battles in the red zone. While previous seasons brought frustration regarding red zone target conversion, Pitts recent utilization includes purposeful isolation routes designed to isolate him against smaller defensive backs and linebackers.

T.J. Hockenson (MIN @ GB): The PPR Volume Monster

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ. Hockenson (87) reacts with wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after catching a touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hockenson demands a high target share in the Vikings' passing attack, consistently earning targets as the primary intermediate safety valve and middle-of-the-field seam threat. His alignment versatility inside the 20-yard line gives him steady red-zone involvement , securing high-leverage targets in goal-to-go situations. Despite facing a tight Green Bay defense, Hockenson's double-digit target ceiling and involvement inside the scoring zone makes him an essential starting TE1 across all PPR and half-PPR formats.

Week 10 Tight End Strategy

Week 10 highlights a clear divide in fantasy football. While high-volume elite tight ends offer steady floors, looking at the rest of the field relies entirely on chasing high-value, red-zone opportunities. By prioritizing targets inside the 20-yard line and tight ends with favorable defensive matchups, you can eliminate the guesswork and secure a distinct scoring edge in your weekly lineup.