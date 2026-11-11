Fantasy Football Week 10 Wide Receiver Projections & Rankings: Start Nico Collins, Sit Josh Downs

My latest wide receiver projections point to a major shakeup in Week 10. CeeDee Lamb rises to WR1, Chris Olave surges to WR5, and the Panthers feature two wide receivers in the top 12. Be sure to use the following projections to fuel your start-sit debates. May you win in Week 10.

Top-12 Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

Lamb is WR1 for quite simple reasoning. He is the WR2 in fantasy football through nine weeks, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba projects a volume downtick because Drew Lock's pass rate is much lower than Darnold's this season.

Regarding the Panthers' hype, McMillan and Coker average more than seven targets per game. They remind me of the Packers: Carolina has two elite wideouts and nothing else worth mentioning.

High-Upside Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

It's only a matter of time before KC Concepcion becomes a premier NFL wide receiver. I truly believe he is elite and over his last three games, Concepcion has twice been a top-15 wide receiver in fantasy football.

DJ Moore is running a 96% route rate over his last three games. No one in Buffalo has been stepping up as a pass-catcher, so I can see Moore creeping into top-15 territory.

Nico Collins has endured a weird season. He's had a few down games and a few games with injuries. But I think a turnaround to a WR1 label is due, perhaps as soon as Week 10.

Read more on Week 10 must-start wide receivers.

Bench These Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

DK Metcalf can't stop the memes from coming his way. The Rodgers-Metcalf connection has been 12 targets and 3 receptions over their last two games—not good.

Josh Downs was traded to the Chiefs on short notice; he likely won't have much fantasy relevance, so bench him in Week 10. He is not in the top 50 wide receivers this week.

Read more on Week 10 must-sit wide receivers.

Sleeper of the Week

Mack Hollins got the Week 9 start, running as many routes as Kyle Williams. Yet Hollins was the better of the two outside wide receivers, with six targets and three receptions, compared with Williams' two targets for zero receptions.

Hollins is catching 72% of his targets and averaging 13.6 Yards per Reception. Among Patriots pass-catchers, he ranks highest in PFF Receiving Grade. In an expected high-scoring affair against the Lions this week, Hollins should have plenty of opportunity to perform.

Week 10 Projected Statistical Leaders

Targets: Amon-Ra St. Brown (11.4)

Receptions: Amon-Ra St. Brown (7.8)

Yards: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (99.3)

Anytime Touchdown: CeeDee Lamb (55.6%)

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