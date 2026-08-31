How to Dominate Your Fantasy Football Draft From the No. 3 Spot
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Drafting from the No.3 spot in a 12-team PPR draft is a sweet spot for roster construction. You locked in an elite anchor at the top of Round 1, avoided the agony of watching the top-tier fall off before your eyes, and set yourself up with manageable 18-pick turnarounds throughout the draft.
This mock blueprint breaks down how to turn the No.3 pick into a dominant fantasy contender using a balanced Hero-WR strategy.
The Draft Blueprint: Pick 1.03 to Round 14
Round 1 (Pick 3.03): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
With the top two running backs off the board, the call is clear at 1.03 is clear. You anchor the roster with a true positional engine. Chase provides both an absurdly high weekly target floor and week-winning multi-touchdown upside.
Round 2 (Pick 2.10): De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
Achane falls right into the late-second sweet spot. His per-touch efficiency and explosive receiving role makes him the ideal RB1 in PPR leagues. Passing on secondary wide receivers here keeps the roster balanced early.
Round 3 (Pick 3.03): DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Passing on the middle-tier quarterbacks to take Smith gives the starting wideout room elite consistency. Paired with Chase, your WR core is locked in, allowing maximum flexibility over the next five rounds.
Round 4 (Pick 4.10): Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Drafting your RB2 here closes out the primary starting running backs slots. Brown's dual-threat role in Cincinnati's high-powered offense gives you high-end volume, creating an explosive RB tandem alongside Achane.
Round 5 (Pick 5.03): Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals
If McBride is still available here, this pick is a no-brainer. Instead of streaming tight ends or settling for a low-ceiling veteran, McBride acts as a massive positional advantage in the 5th round.
Round 6 (Pick 6.10): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Denver Broncos
Waddle sliding into the late 6th round is pure value. He could slot straight into the FLEX, giving this team three top-20 wide receiver talents.
Round 7 (Pick 7.03): TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots
Henderson gives the roster another explosive running back with legitimate PPR upside. After securing Achane and Brown early, adding the dynamic Patriots running back in Round 7 provides valuable depth while giving the team another player capable of producing big plays as a runner and receiver.
Round 8 (Pick 8.10): Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears
This is the point where the quarterback value becomes too good to ignore. Rather than spending an early pick on an elite quarterback, waiting allows this roster to secure Williams after building an elite collection of skill-position talent. Williams brings upside in addition to his passing ability, giving him a pathway to weekly QB1 production.
Round 9 (Pick 9.03): Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Addison becomes the first major bench receiver. The starting wide receiver group is already loaded, so this selection is about creating depth and protecting against injuries. Addison also gives the roster another player who can potentially become a weekly FLEX option.
Having Chase, Smith, Waddle and Addision means this team can withstand a significant amount of volatility at wide receiver.
Round 10 (Pick 10.10): Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers
With McBride locked into the starting lineup, Kraft becomes a high-upside backup rather than a player who needs to start every week. That distinction is important. The pick isn't about filling a positional hole, but about accumulating upside. If Kraft takes another step forward, he could become a valuable trade piece or provide insurance if McBride misses time.
Round 11 (Pick 11.03): Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Warren adds another PPR-friendly running back to the roster. At this stage of the draft, the objective is no longer finding players capable of becoming valuable contributors if their opportunity increases. Warren's receiving ability gives him an advantage in PPR formats and makes him a useful bench piece.
Round 12 (Pick 12.10): Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants
Dart is the upside quarterback selection. With Williams already providing a safer QB1 option, there is no need to spend another premium pick on a quarterback. Dart instead offers a high-ceiling backup who could become an attractive weekly option if his passing and rushing production translate.
Round 13 (Pick 13.03): Kansas City Chiefs D/ST
The penultimate selection goes toward the defense. There is little reason to spend a premium draft pick on a defense when streaming options are available throughout the season. Kansas City provides enough talent and weekly upside to justify taking the unit here, while still allowing the roster to prioritize skill-position players throughout the majority of the draft.
Round 14 (Pick 14.10): Brandon Aubrey, K, Dallas Cowboys
The final selection goes to one of he most reliable fantasy kickers. Aubrey gives the roster weekly scoring potential without requiring another bench spot. Waiting until the final round allows the team to maximize its value at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end before addressing kicker.
Final Roster
Round
Pick
Player
Position
1
1.03
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
2
2.10
De'Von Achane
RB
3
3.03
DeVonta Smith
WR
4
4,10
Chase Brown
RB
5
5.03
Trey McBride
TE
6
6.10
Jaylen Waddle
WR
7
7.03
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
8
8.10
Caleb Williams
QB
9
9.03
Jordan Addison
WR
10
10.10
Tucker Kraft
TE
11
11.03
Jaylen Warren
RB
12
12.10
Jaxson Dart
QB
13
13.03
Kansas City Chiefs
DEF/ST
14
14.10
Brandon Aubrey
K
Projected Starting Lineup
Position
Player
QB1
Caleb Williams
RB1
De'Von Achane
RB2
Chase Brown
WR1
Ja'Marr Chase
WR2
DeVonta Smith
TE1
Trey McBride
FLEX
Jaylen Waddle
D/ST
Kansas City Chiefs
K
Brandon Aubrey
Final Assessment
The biggest strength of this draft is the concentration of talent at the skill positions. Chase gives the team a legitimate first-round anchor, while Smith and Waddle create an extremely difficult WR room for opponents to match. Achane and Brown provide an explosive RB combination, and McBride potentially gives the roster a weekly advantage at tight end.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.