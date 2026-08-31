How to Dominate Your Fantasy Football Draft From the No. 3 Spot

Drafting from the No.3 spot in a 12-team PPR draft is a sweet spot for roster construction. You locked in an elite anchor at the top of Round 1, avoided the agony of watching the top-tier fall off before your eyes, and set yourself up with manageable 18-pick turnarounds throughout the draft.

This mock blueprint breaks down how to turn the No.3 pick into a dominant fantasy contender using a balanced Hero-WR strategy.

The Draft Blueprint: Pick 1.03 to Round 14

Round 1 (Pick 3.03): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1)is the ideal pick at No. 3 in 2026 fantasy football drafts. Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the top two running backs off the board, the call is clear at 1.03 is clear. You anchor the roster with a true positional engine. Chase provides both an absurdly high weekly target floor and week-winning multi-touchdown upside.

Round 2 (Pick 2.10): De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins running back DeVon Achane (28) would be the ideal RB1 ion many draft boards with his dual-threat ability as a usher and pass-catcher. Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Achane falls right into the late-second sweet spot. His per-touch efficiency and explosive receiving role makes him the ideal RB1 in PPR leagues. Passing on secondary wide receivers here keeps the roster balanced early.

Round 3 (Pick 3.03): DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Everyone spent August arguing about who WR2 is in Philly.



You’re arguing about the wrong thing.



Devonta Smith missed time and the entire offense lost its shape. He came back and it looked whole in one practice.



No AJ Brown. No safety net. This is Smith’s room now, and the… pic.twitter.com/f1tRfImmMc — Eagle Times (@_EagleTimes) August 26, 2026

Passing on the middle-tier quarterbacks to take Smith gives the starting wideout room elite consistency. Paired with Chase, your WR core is locked in, allowing maximum flexibility over the next five rounds.

Round 4 (Pick 4.10): Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

What’s the highest pick you’re willing to take Chase Brown in fantasy this year? pic.twitter.com/06N4feiW4Q — Sports Counsel (@sports_counsel) August 29, 2026

Drafting your RB2 here closes out the primary starting running backs slots. Brown's dual-threat role in Cincinnati's high-powered offense gives you high-end volume, creating an explosive RB tandem alongside Achane.

Round 5 (Pick 5.03): Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride in his NFL career:



2025 - 11 TDs

2024 - 2 TDs

2023 - 3 TDs

2022 - 1 TD



How many will he have this season? pic.twitter.com/msG7GXIMN1 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 30, 2026

If McBride is still available here, this pick is a no-brainer. Instead of streaming tight ends or settling for a low-ceiling veteran, McBride acts as a massive positional advantage in the 5th round.

Round 6 (Pick 6.10): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Denver Broncos

Jaylen Waddle's ADP is 56.7 in PPR leagues 👀



You drafting him? pic.twitter.com/rTAGt8kZhL — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) August 26, 2026

Waddle sliding into the late 6th round is pure value. He could slot straight into the FLEX, giving this team three top-20 wide receiver talents.

Round 7 (Pick 7.03): TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

What round are you comfortable taking TreVeyon Henderson in fantasy drafts? pic.twitter.com/siWWFu9yfe — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) June 13, 2026

Henderson gives the roster another explosive running back with legitimate PPR upside. After securing Achane and Brown early, adding the dynamic Patriots running back in Round 7 provides valuable depth while giving the team another player capable of producing big plays as a runner and receiver.

Round 8 (Pick 8.10): Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams career fantasy finishes:



2024: QB16

2025: QB6

2026: ? pic.twitter.com/4nvNGPSglw — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) July 16, 2026

This is the point where the quarterback value becomes too good to ignore. Rather than spending an early pick on an elite quarterback, waiting allows this roster to secure Williams after building an elite collection of skill-position talent. Williams brings upside in addition to his passing ability, giving him a pathway to weekly QB1 production.

Round 9 (Pick 9.03): Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Addison becomes the first major bench receiver. The starting wide receiver group is already loaded, so this selection is about creating depth and protecting against injuries. Addison also gives the roster another player who can potentially become a weekly FLEX option.

Having Chase, Smith, Waddle and Addision means this team can withstand a significant amount of volatility at wide receiver.

Round 10 (Pick 10.10): Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers

How we're projecting Tucker Kraft for his comeback campaign 👀



(Presented by @Xfinity) pic.twitter.com/nMh74CrgtM — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) August 29, 2026

With McBride locked into the starting lineup, Kraft becomes a high-upside backup rather than a player who needs to start every week. That distinction is important. The pick isn't about filling a positional hole, but about accumulating upside. If Kraft takes another step forward, he could become a valuable trade piece or provide insurance if McBride misses time.

Round 11 (Pick 11.03): Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Are people sleeping on Jaylen Warren this season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/3DZz8vlmU5 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 26, 2026

Warren adds another PPR-friendly running back to the roster. At this stage of the draft, the objective is no longer finding players capable of becoming valuable contributors if their opportunity increases. Warren's receiving ability gives him an advantage in PPR formats and makes him a useful bench piece.

Round 12 (Pick 12.10): Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart averaged 20.13 fantasy points per game in his 12 starts in 2025



Over the full season, that figure would have made him the QB4 👀 pic.twitter.com/SJPcZIK3jq — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) August 19, 2026

Dart is the upside quarterback selection. With Williams already providing a safer QB1 option, there is no need to spend another premium pick on a quarterback. Dart instead offers a high-ceiling backup who could become an attractive weekly option if his passing and rushing production translate.

Round 13 (Pick 13.03): Kansas City Chiefs D/ST

Jul 29, 2026; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and defensive tackle Amari McNeil (93) and defensive end George Karlaftis (56) walk down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The penultimate selection goes toward the defense. There is little reason to spend a premium draft pick on a defense when streaming options are available throughout the season. Kansas City provides enough talent and weekly upside to justify taking the unit here, while still allowing the roster to prioritize skill-position players throughout the majority of the draft.

Round 14 (Pick 14.10): Brandon Aubrey, K, Dallas Cowboys

How many fantasy teams is Brandon Aubrey carrying on his back right now? #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/jVd24AI1jw — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) December 5, 2025

The final selection goes to one of he most reliable fantasy kickers. Aubrey gives the roster weekly scoring potential without requiring another bench spot. Waiting until the final round allows the team to maximize its value at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end before addressing kicker.

Final Roster

Round Pick Player Position 1 1.03 Ja'Marr Chase WR 2 2.10 De'Von Achane RB 3 3.03 DeVonta Smith WR 4 4,10 Chase Brown RB 5 5.03 Trey McBride TE 6 6.10 Jaylen Waddle WR 7 7.03 TreVeyon Henderson RB 8 8.10 Caleb Williams QB 9 9.03 Jordan Addison WR 10 10.10 Tucker Kraft TE 11 11.03 Jaylen Warren RB 12 12.10 Jaxson Dart QB 13 13.03 Kansas City Chiefs DEF/ST 14 14.10 Brandon Aubrey K

Projected Starting Lineup

Position Player QB1 Caleb Williams RB1 De'Von Achane RB2 Chase Brown WR1 Ja'Marr Chase WR2 DeVonta Smith TE1 Trey McBride FLEX Jaylen Waddle D/ST Kansas City Chiefs K Brandon Aubrey

Final Assessment

The biggest strength of this draft is the concentration of talent at the skill positions. Chase gives the team a legitimate first-round anchor, while Smith and Waddle create an extremely difficult WR room for opponents to match. Achane and Brown provide an explosive RB combination, and McBride potentially gives the roster a weekly advantage at tight end.