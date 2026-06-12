IDP Fantasy Football Defensive Backs Rankings 2026: Wait For Nick Emmanwori

Defensive backs in an Individual Defensive Player (IDP) league make up a position where I'm most comfortable waiting for the value to come to me on draft day. Safety is probably my most favorite position in football given how for some of the game's best, it's more art than science.

You can look up videos of players and coaches talking up old greats like Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, who was essentially given the green light to play without an assignment, effectively playing on pure instinct.

Despite being a four-time First-Team All-Pro, Polamalu only played all 16 games three times in his final nine seasons. In those years, he had more than 80 combined tackles once. No question he was an unreal player,

Or another favorite player of mine, Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed, whom coaching legend Bill Belichick always spoke glowingly of. A guy I predicted who would make the Pro Football Hall of Fame before he even got drafted in 2002.

Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed (20) after winning Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He had more than 80 combined tackles only once and was big-play dependent, something I try to avoid in IDP leagues.

So, superstardom doesn't translate perfectly to fantasy production in the IDP format, and most glaringly of the three IDP position groups, I feel this applies most to defensive backs. They play furthest away from the ball, and the best coverage backs aren't necessarily going to get a ton of tackles week-to-week since they won't allow a ton of receptions.

A nickel corner, often slotted inside, closer to the line of scrimmage, and sometimes functioning like an off-ball linebacker, is the one who might be most productive.

Safeties are often scheme-dependent. Some deep safeties succeed because their defenses aren't any good and allow ball carriers to the second and third level reliably. Other safeties play closer to the line of scrimmage so they accumulate production because they're expected to contribute as like a hybrid linebacker-safety.

These layers of complexity, or perhaps you should view it as ambiguity, are the reason why I'm content to let the value come to me on draft day. So I might wait for a half-dozen DBs to come off the board before snagging a guy like the Seahawks' do-it-all talent Nick Emmanwori.

2026 IDP Rankings: Defensive Linemen | Linebackers | Defensive Backs

Top 10 Defensive Backs

1. Jessie Bates III, ATL

Bates earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2025 and was the only player in the NFL to record four or more interceptions and four or more forced fumbles in the same season. At 29, he remains one of the most complete safeties in football and a foundational IDP piece in Atlanta's secondary.

2. Tykee Smith, TB

Smith broke out in a big way in 2025 after transitioning to deep safety, posting 100 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two sacks and a 97th-percentile finish in tackles versus expected. He enters his third season with the Buccaneers having overtaken Antoine Winfield Jr. as the team's top IDP option and is focused on playing faster in space in 2026.

3. Derwin James Jr., LAC

James has finished no worse than S6 in IDP scoring in five consecutive seasons when healthy, making him the most durable elite producer at the position. He posted a career-low QB rating on throws into his coverage in 2025 and yet still enters 2026 as one of the most reliable safeties on the board.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) has dependably been one of the top IDP safeties for years. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

4. Nick Cross, WAS

Cross finished as the overall S1 in IDP scoring in 2025, his second consecutive top-three finish at the position, and now takes his box-heavy skill set from Indianapolis to Washington. He has finished in the 90th percentile or better in tackles versus expected in each of the last two seasons under two different defensive coordinators, a level of consistency that makes him one of the safest DBs on the board. Playing on a new team is the only reason he isn't first on this list.

5. Kyle Hamilton, BAL

Hamilton posted 87 tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack as a true Swiss army knife across Baltimore's defense in 2025, and at 25 he is only getting better. Analysts have drawn direct comparisons to Derwin James in terms of his deployment and impact, and the Ravens' scheme gives him every opportunity to deliver a DPOY-caliber season.

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) has established himself as one of the best young players in the game. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

6. Jordan Battle, CIN

Battle has grown into a reliable every-down starter for Cincinnati over three seasons, and his combination of coverage range and run-stopping ability makes him a consistent weekly contributor in IDP. The Bengals' defense is built around his versatility, and he enters 2026 with a clear path to a career year.

7. Jeremy Chinn, LV

Chinn posted 114 tackles across 15 games in 2025 before a back injury ended his year early, his second straight triple-digit tackle season. Now in the final year of his deal with Las Vegas, he enters 2026 as the Raiders' defensive tone-setter with a clear motivation to play himself into a long-term contract.

8. Nick Emmanwori, SEA

The Super Bowl champion rookie was one of the most disruptive defensive backs in football in 2025, lining up everywhere from safety to nickel back to edge rusher in Mike Macdonald's defense. He finished as a top-five DB scorer from Week 6 on and posted 81 tackles, 11 pass breakups and 2.5 sacks while being compared to Kyle Hamilton and Derwin James by evaluators across the league.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) will continue to build on his rookie breakout season in 2026. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

9. Kam Curl, LAR

After a dip in production in his first year with the Rams, Curl set a career high with 122 tackles in 2025, cementing himself as one of the more reliable high-volume safeties in IDP. He now adds Myles Garrett to a Los Angeles defense already built to win now, which should only increase his opportunities from the back end.

10. Tre'von Moehrig, CAR

After moving from Vegas to Carolina, Moehrig thrived in a box-heavy role, finishing with 103 tackles, a team-leading 14 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception in 2025. He is under contract through 2027, and the Panthers' scheme keeps him close to the line of scrimmage, giving him one of the best IDP situations in the NFC.

Defensive Backs: Ranked 11 to 30

11. Brian Branch, DET

12. Budda Baker, ARI

13. Talanoa Hufanga, DEN

14. Chamarri Conner, KC

15. Xavier McKinney, GB



16. Cooper DeJean, PHI

17. Xavier Watts, ATL

18. AJ Haulcy, IND

19. Kevin Byard III, NE

20. Quentin Lake, LAR



21. Antoine Winfield Jr., TB

22. Jalen Pitre, HOU

23. DeShon Elliott, PIT

24. Jaquan Brisker, PIT

25. Paulson Adebo, NYG



26. Alontae Taylor, TEN

27. Julian Love, SEA

28. Brandon Jones, DEN

29. Joshua Metellus, MIN

30. Kamari Lassiter, HOU

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