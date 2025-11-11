TJ Watt, Jordyn Brooks Earn No. 1 Spots, Plus IDP Rankings for All IDP in Week 11
While most fantasy owners are out here only worrying about their offensive fantasy players, there is a large faction of fantasy owners who don't just start a fantasy defense, but individual defensive players. IDP leagues are the most in-depth rosters in fantasy football, and we are here to help you set your IDP lineups. These are our IDP rankings for Week 11.
Linebackers in Week 11
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks is once again in our top spot for Week 11. He has been a tackling machine and is locked in as the LB1 overall. Right behind him is our LB2 Roquan Smith, who looks healthy and has been playing great since returning from his hamstring injury. Zack Baun, Bobby Wagner, and another Dolphins' linebacker, Tyrel Dodson, round out our top five linebackers for the week. While the faces at the top haven't changed all that much, there was a lot of movement up and down the rankings. This could be a great week for the fantasy linebackers, with a lot of great matchups.
Defensive Linemen in Week 11
It was tough to rank all the defensive linemen this week, with a lot of the top pass rushers having tough matchups. Nevertheless, we got it done. TJ Watt comes in at our top spot as he is matched up against Joe Flacco, who is both immobile and protected by one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Myles Garrett comes in right behind him with the tall task of trying to chase down Lamar Jackson. Aiden Hutchinson comes in at No. 3, but also has a tough matchup against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Rounding out the top five are Micah Parsons and Brian Burns. This week, the rankings shift a whole lot as you look down the rankings.
Defensive Backs in Week 11
Tykee Smith has moved all the way up to the top defensive back spot this week. He is particularly valuable in leagues when you can start him at cornerback. The advantage he gives you is immeasurable. Behind him, we have four familiar faces with Derwin James Jr, Kyle Hamilton, Jessie Bates III, and Kam Curl rounding out the top five. The defensive backs have been tough to predict this season with a lot of new faces emerging as strong IDP options and some big names fading away, but this week we are confident with how our rankings line up.