Jackson Holliday & Carlos Correa Highlight Late-Round Middle Infielders
Uncovering hidden gems in fantasy baseball can be the key to securing a championship, and identifying undervalued middle infielders is a crucial strategy. While elite shortstops and outfielders dominate early draft boards, savvy managers know that sleepers can provide immense value at a fraction of the cost.
Whether it’s a rising prospect ready to break out or a veteran poised for a resurgence, these five middle infielders, including Jackson Holliday and Carlos Correa, could significantly outperform their draft positions. Let’s dive into the names that should be on your radar heading into the fantasy baseball season.
Editor's Note: None of these players appear on our Top 10 Fantasy Baseball Middle Infielders list.
Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles (ADP – 247.8)
Over the past few seasons, multiple players have reached pro ball whose Fathers played in the majors – Vladimir Guerrero, Bobby Witt, and Bo Bichette. Each player brought an All-Star skill set, and Holliday fits into the same realm. Baltimore added the son of Matt Holliday with the first overall pick in 2022.
After short at-bats (64) in his first minor league season (.297/14/1/9/4), Holliday pushed his way through four levels in 2023. He hit .333 over 402 at-bats between High A and AA with 96 runs, 11 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. Baltimore had him close out the season at AAA (.267/18/2/91) over his final 75 at-bats. Holliday showcased a top-of-the-order walk rate (17.3) while beating the league average in his strikeout rate (20.6).
Baltimore started Holliday at AAA last season for 10 games (14-for-42 with 18 runs, two home runs, and nine RBIs). He took 12 walks while striking out eight times. Major league pitchers ran over him over his first 34 at-bats (.059 BAA, five runs, and one RBI) due to a massive strikeout rate (50.0).
His bat was steady over his next 63 games at AAA (.259 with 57 runs, eight home runs, 29 RBIs, and seven steals over 224 at-bats). Holliday had an exceptional walk rate (21.7), with a slightly below-par strikeout rate (23.8). The Orioles gave him another 50 games of experience to finish out the season in the majors, but he didn’t play well (.218/23/5/22/4 over 156 at-bats).
Holliday had a reasonable floor in exit velocity (89.3 mph) and hard-hit rate (45.1). He tends to have a groundball swing path (48.2% at AAA and 54.9% in the majors), but his line drive rate (9.8) was out of line with the Baltimore.
Jackson Holliday Fantasy Baseball Outlook
Based on his minor league approach, Holliday is the future lead-off hitter for the Orioles. His talent screams breakout, but his success in the pros suggests it will take some more time. Other than his batting average (.218) with Baltimore, he was only pace for 74 runs, 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases if given 500 at-bats. His contact batting average (.298) with the Orioles was well below his minor-league career (.408). Holliday is a bet on the come player who has an excellent chance to be a fun ride over the back half of 2025.
Tyler Fitzgerald, San Francisco Giants (ADP – 243.5)
The Giants gave Fitzgerald two years of experience at AAA, leading to a competitive outcome in all five categories (.290 with 89 runs, 28 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 30 steals over 486 at-bats). He struck out 24.4% of the time, a significant improvement from his time at AA (32.3%). In his minor league career, Fitzgerald had a 9.0% walk rate.
In 2024, San Francisco gave him a minimal opportunity in the majors over the first three months (20-for-70 with 12 runs, one home run, four RBIs, and six steals – 25% strikeout rate). From July 9th through September 12th, Fitzgerald put up difference-maker stats (.304/37/13/25/10 over 194 at-bats) off the waiver wire. He whiffed 31.7% of the time with a below-par walk rate (6.5). His bat has more value against left-handed pitching (.318 over 107 at-bats with 21 runs, six home runs, 15 RBIs, and seven stolen bases).
Even with success in power, Fitzgerald has weakness in his exit velocity (87.7 mph) and hard-hit rate (31.4). He graded well in launch angle (20.2) while offering a fly-ball swing path (44.6%). His contact batting average (.427) was San Francisco elite.
Tyler Fitzgerald Fantasy Baseball Outlook
In early March, Fitzgerald is the 23rd shortstop drafted. The Giants list him as their starting second base, and he will see some time in the outfield. For a team willing to give away some edge in batting average, Fitzgerald has a streaky bat with a high floor in home runs and steals when putting the ball in play. In my first run of the projections, I have him hitting .226 with 60 runs, 20 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 22 steals over 484 at-bats.
Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals (ADP – 242.7)
The St. Louis Cardinals gave Donovan 150 starts in 2024 to prove his worth. He responded with career highs in almost all offensive categories. His growth in power production (14 home runs and 73 RBIs) raised his profile on the surface, but Donovan had a minimal change in his average hit rate (1.503 – career-best).
He failed to hit a home run over 174 at-bats against left-handed pitching (.259 with 18 runs and 16 RBIs). The Cardinals split his at-bats between first (35.9%), fifth (22.0%), and sixth (17.8%) in the batting order. Donovan scored 36 of his 65 runs over the first three months while posting his best home run and RBI stats in April (3/16) and June (4/16).
His fly-ball rate (36.9) was a new top with St. Louis, but he had a regression in his HR/FB rate (7.5 – 13.4% in 2023), exit velocity (88.7 mph), and hard-hit rate (37.6). Despite a pullback in these metrics, Donovan had an improved launch angle (13.2).
Brendan Donovan Fantasy Baseball Outlook
Looking back on his minor league resume, he flashed more stolen bases (19 on 27 attempts) in 2021. Based on his playing time last year and the potential for some growth in his counting stats, Donovan falls into a neutral pocket at second base. He won’t be a difference-maker in any area, but his approach graded well (strikeout rate – 13.7 and walk rate – 9.4) in his time in the majors. Ideally, a fantasy drafter would like to see him batting in the top two slots of the batting order to reach a higher ceiling in runs and at-bats.
Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins (ADP – 265.0)
The fantasy market has been waiting 10 years for Correa to produce elite fantasy stats. He’s scored over 100 runs once in his career while never reaching that plateau in RBIs. Last season, his bat was on pace for 95 runs, 24 home runs, and 93 RBIs if on the field for 550 at-bats.
Correa comes off his lowest strikeout rate (16.6) while maintaining a high floor in walks (10.9%). His contact batting average (.384) was a five-year high. He was at his best against left-handed pitching (.312/16/5/15 over 77 at-bats).
An oblique issue pushed him to the injured list in mid-April. After a hot streak in June (.388 with 21 runs, five home runs, and 21 RBIs over 98 at-bats), Correa only played in 21 games over the final two months due to a battle with plantar fasciitis. He also missed some time with wrist and finger issues.
His exit velocity (90.3 mph) and hard-hit rate (44.5%) aligned with his career path over the past four seasons. Correa has a fading launch angle (8.9) with similar results in his HR/FB rate (14.7).
Carlos Correa Fantasy Baseball Outlook
In my fantasy career, I’ve lost a ton of money chasing around the potential of Correa’s bat. His price point is just about free this draft season, and he is compared with a different part of the player pool. With 500 at-bats, Correa should have a floor of a .280/80/20/80 skill set. At the very least, he is a middle-of-the-order bat with a favorable price point. Staying healthy is the wild card in his fantasy value.
Kristian Campbell, Boston Red Sox (ADP – 277.3)
The Red Sox scooped Campbell with a fourth-round selection in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft after success over one season at Georgia Tech (.376/50/4/24/4 over 173 at-bats). He had more walks (29) than strikeouts (17).
After drafting him, Boston gave him 22 games of experience in the minors, leading to a .309 batting average over 68 at-bats with nine runs, one home run, five RBIs, and three stolen bases.
Last year, over three levels of minor league baseball (High A, AA, and AAA), Campbell hit .330 over 430 at-bats with 94 runs, 20 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases. His success screams foundation bat in the majors, but he only has 70 at-bats of experience at AAA.
Boston must solve their dilemma at third base (Will Rafael Devers concede the position to Alec Bregman?). If not, the Red Sox will give Bregman starts at second base, blocking Campbell from starting in the majors. He has the approach to bat leadoff for the Red Sox down the road.
Kristian Campbell Fantasy Baseball Outlook
The Red Sox would love for Campbell to seize their starting second base in spring training, but his bat has been cold over his first nine games (2-for-21 with three runs, four walks, and nine strikeouts). I sense that Campbell is a half-season away from being fantasy-relevant, putting him in the buy-and-hold category in deep formats.
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Fantasy Baseball Middle Infielders: Masyn Winn, Gleyber Torres Top The List
Fantasy Baseball Rankings & Projections: Top 10 Second Basemen