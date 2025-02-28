Must Draft Fantasy Baseball Sleepers in 2025
We’ve all read those fantasy baseball "expert" articles that tell us to pick the same recycled players. Well, most of the time, everyone’s already drafting him in the early rounds and the players give you no value.
Forget the obvious picks that don’t offer much help. This is about the players flying under the radar who could give your fantasy team a major boost without costing you a high draft pick. If you want real value, I’m about to drop some names that could make all the difference for your 2025 squad.
1. Grant Holmes (SP) – Atlanta Braves
Holmes showcased an impressive 30.4 K% in the minors last year and a solid 3.37 SIERA during his big league stint. Now firmly in the Braves' rotation, he could deliver solid strikeouts and great ratios. At this
2. Jake Burger (1B/3B) – Texas Rangers
Burger broke out last season with 29 home runs and 76 RBIs. Now with the Rangers, he’s moving to a hitter-friendly ballpark. He brings power, and his numbers last year were elite in multiple categories. He's a sneaky pick that can provide huge value.
3. Heston Kjerstad (OF) – Baltimore Orioles
Kjerstad slashed .300/.397/.601 with 16 home runs at Triple-A last season. With a strong spring, he could finally get his shot in the majors. The Orioles' outfield has its flaws, and Kjerstad has the potential to break through. Don’t let him slip too far in drafts.
4. Aroldis Chapman (RP) – Boston Red Sox
Chapman was lights out in the second half of last season, posting a 1.85 SIERA and a 39.3 K%. Now with the Red Sox, he’s competing for the closer role with Liam Hendriks. With Hendriks' injury history, Chapman could see significant save opportunities. If you're hunting for saves late, Chapman could be a steal if that injury to Hendricks happens.
5. Tony Gonsolin (SP) – Los Angeles Dodgers
Gonsolin had a rough 2023, but remember, he was really good in previous years with a sub-3.25 ERA. With Shohei Ohtani still sidelined on the mound from his Tommy John surgery, Gonsolin will have a solid spot in the Dodgers' rotation, which is always a great place to be for wins. Keep him on your radar as a bounce-back candidate this year.
6. Wyatt Langford (OF) – Texas Rangers
Langford flashed five-tool potential late in the 2024 season, with eight homers and seven steals in just a month. A former first round draft pick, he has incredible bat speed, a good eye at the plate, and plays in a stacked Rangers lineup. If he can keep his momentum going, he could become a major contributor in a lot of categories.
7. Xavier Edwards (SS) – Miami Marlins
Edwards offers elite speed with 31 stolen bases last year and a solid .328 batting average. He may not offer much power, but if you need runs, steals, and a strong average, he’s a great late-round pick. His elite plate discipline and contact skills give him a solid floor and give you even more reason to fire on him.
8. Nick Lodolo (SP) – Cincinnati Reds
Lodolo has elite strikeout stuff with a nasty four-pitch mix. He’s finally entering spring training fully healthy. His strikeout rate is ridiculously high (10.7 K/9), and while his ERA was inflated last year, his underlying numbers (xERA of 3.72) tell the real story. If he stays healthy, he could be a top-30 pitcher for your fantasy team.
9. Jose Soriano (SP) – Los Angeles Angels
Soriano has one of the most electric fastballs in baseball, routinely hitting triple digits, and he gets ground balls at a crazy high rate (59.7% last season). Despite pitching for the Angels, he’s got major strikeout upside and should be able to provide a LOT of solid innings in 2025.
10. Seth Lugo (SP) – Kansas City Royals
Lugo had a breakout 2024 season with a 3.00 ERA and 181 strikeouts. He’s now a key piece of the Royals’ rotation, and with his wide variety of pitches, he actually has the potential to build on his all-star caliber season. At his current draft ADP, DRAFT HIM, he could finish as a top-10 starter by the end of the season.
