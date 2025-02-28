Fantasy Sports

Must Draft Fantasy Baseball Sleepers in 2025

Fantasy baseball players need to draft all of these players on their teams in 2025.

Ian Ritchie

Feb 18, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) throws a bullpen session during spring training workouts at Camelback Ranch.
Feb 18, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) throws a bullpen session during spring training workouts at Camelback Ranch. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

We’ve all read those fantasy baseball "expert" articles that tell us to pick the same recycled players.  Well, most of the time, everyone’s already drafting him in the early rounds and the players give you no value.

Forget the obvious picks that don’t offer much help. This is about the players flying under the radar who could give your fantasy team a major boost without costing you a high draft pick. If you want real value, I’m about to drop some names that could make all the difference for your 2025 squad.

1. Grant Holmes (SP) – Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes
Sep 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes (66) throws against the New York Mets in the second inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Holmes showcased an impressive 30.4 K% in the minors last year and a solid 3.37 SIERA during his big league stint. Now firmly in the Braves' rotation, he could deliver solid strikeouts and great ratios. At this

2. Jake Burger (1B/3B) – Texas Rangers

Rangers First baseman Jake Burger
Sep 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Marlins first baseman Jake Burger (36) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Burger broke out last season with 29 home runs and 76 RBIs. Now with the Rangers, he’s moving to a hitter-friendly ballpark. He brings power, and his numbers last year were elite in multiple categories. He's a sneaky pick that can provide huge value.

3. Heston Kjerstad (OF) – Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad
Sep 20, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad (13) walks through the dugout before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Kjerstad slashed .300/.397/.601 with 16 home runs at Triple-A last season. With a strong spring, he could finally get his shot in the majors. The Orioles' outfield has its flaws, and Kjerstad has the potential to break through. Don’t let him slip too far in drafts.

4. Aroldis Chapman (RP) – Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman
Feb 12, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) during the first day of spring training at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South. / Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

 Chapman was lights out in the second half of last season, posting a 1.85 SIERA and a 39.3 K%. Now with the Red Sox, he’s competing for the closer role with Liam Hendriks. With Hendriks' injury history, Chapman could see significant save opportunities. If you're hunting for saves late, Chapman could be a steal if that injury to Hendricks happens.

5. Tony Gonsolin (SP) – Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin
Feb 21, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) warms up during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Gonsolin had a rough 2023, but remember, he was really good in previous years with a sub-3.25 ERA. With Shohei Ohtani still sidelined on the mound from his Tommy John surgery, Gonsolin will have a solid spot in the Dodgers' rotation, which is always a great place to be for wins. Keep him on your radar as a bounce-back candidate this year.

6. Wyatt Langford (OF) – Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford
Sep 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

 Langford flashed five-tool potential late in the 2024 season, with eight homers and seven steals in just a month. A former first round draft pick, he has incredible bat speed, a good eye at the plate, and plays in a stacked Rangers lineup. If he can keep his momentum going, he could become a major contributor in a lot of categories.

7. Xavier Edwards (SS) – Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards
Feb 19, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards (9). / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Edwards offers elite speed with 31 stolen bases last year and a solid .328 batting average. He may not offer much power, but if you need runs, steals, and a strong average, he’s a great late-round pick. His elite plate discipline and contact skills give him a solid floor and give you even more reason to fire on him.

8. Nick Lodolo (SP) – Cincinnati Reds

Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lodolo has elite strikeout stuff with a nasty four-pitch mix. He’s finally entering spring training fully healthy. His strikeout rate is ridiculously high (10.7 K/9), and while his ERA was inflated last year, his underlying numbers (xERA of 3.72) tell the real story. If he stays healthy, he could be a top-30 pitcher for your fantasy team.

9. Jose Soriano (SP) – Los Angeles Angels

Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano
Jul 28, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano (59) pitches during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Soriano has one of the most electric fastballs in baseball, routinely hitting triple digits, and he gets ground balls at a crazy high rate (59.7% last season). Despite pitching for the Angels, he’s got major strikeout upside and should be able to provide a LOT of solid innings in 2025.

10. Seth Lugo (SP) – Kansas City Royals

Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo
Oct 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

 Lugo had a breakout 2024 season with a 3.00 ERA and 181 strikeouts. He’s now a key piece of the Royals’ rotation, and with his wide variety of pitches, he actually has the potential to build on his all-star caliber season. At his current draft ADP, DRAFT HIM, he could finish as a top-10 starter by the end of the season.

More Fantasy Baseball News and Rankings

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Shohei Ohtani (SP) Profile, Preview, Predictions

Fantasy Baseball Impact of Alex Bregman Signing With Boston Red Sox

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Corner Infielder Sleepers

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Designated Hitters

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Corner Infielders

Published |Modified
Ian Ritchie
IAN RITCHIE

CEO | Owner of Fulltime Advisors Media (FAM) Ownership stakes in Lighthouse Global, Baseball America, Softball America, Montgomery Biscuits, the Fantasy Football World Championships at Circa, Office Pool Games, and The Big Tourney, Fanstar Fulltimefantasy, MockDraftNow Pro Forecast Magazine Former EVP at Sports Illustrated Former SVP at Scout Media. Former #1 Fantasy Football Player in the World

Home/MLB