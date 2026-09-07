Jacory Croskey Merritt vs. Kaytron Allen vs. Rachaad White: Who Should Fantasy Football Managers Target?

Heading into the season, Washington's backfield presents one of the most compelling and crowded fantasy football debates in the NFL. With multiple options commanding touches, identifying weekly starter potential hinges on separating what each player has already established from what he must prove to capture a featured workload, Success in new offensive coordinator David Blough's system requires a balance of early-down efficiency, goal-line leverage, and third-down availability.

By analyzing Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaytron Allen, and Rachaad White side by side across volume projections, advanced efficiency metrics, and receiving upside, we can pinpoint which running back offers the longest sustained fantasy value.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Rushing Efficiency & Ground Game Impact

Croskey-Merritt's 2025 campaign provided a compelling argument that he is the most explosive pure runner in Washington's backfield. Operating as an efficient early-down force, he finished his campaign with 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 175 carries, averaging a sharp 4.6 yards per carry.

The second-year running back stands out as a high-upside breakout candidate as he ranked 7th in yards per carry on zone runs, 19th in yards after contact per attempt and was 26th in explosive run rate. These underlying metrics reveal a runner capable of creating extra yardage and driving positive play outcomes even when run blocking breaks down. His efficiency on zone concepts particularly aligns with modern ground schemes that rewards quick decisiveness and lateral burst.

Jacory Croskey Merritt (ADP RB36)



Last summer’s BILL hype seems like a distant fever dream.



JCM logged 800+ yards & 8 TDs in a tough season for the WAS offense.



Rookies that log those numbers finish top 24 the following season 75% of the time. pic.twitter.com/Mwibp4mPf6 — Start Sit 'Em (@StartSitEmFF) September 3, 2026

Receiving Limitations & Pass-Game Usage

The primary hurdle standing between Croskey-Merritt and a true workhorse role is his ability to carve out a role in the Commanders' passing attack. In 2025, he was largely absent from the aerial attack, recording just nine receptions for 68 yards on 13 targets.

Without proven reliability or involvement in the receiving game, his potential as a complete, three-down PPR asset remains heavily constrained . Unless he shows marked improvement in pass protection and route-running to command target share, his role risks being limited primarily to early downs and short-yardage scenarios.

Fantasy Football Outlook

Croskey-Merrit represents the dynamic, high-upside option in Washington's backfiled. Should he lock down the primary rushing duties, his baseline efficiency and high-value touchdown potential gives him clear RB2 upside in standard and half-PPR formats. If Washington continues to relegate him strickly to non-passing situations, his capped receiving floor will make his weekly production volatile and match-up dependent.

Kaytron Allen

Rushing Efficiency & Early-Down Value

Allen brings a powerful, downhill running profile that expands the competition in Washington's backfield. Over his final collegiate season at Penn State, he logged 1,303 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 210 carries, maintaining an impressive 6.2 yards per carry.

Allen faced stacked boxes on over a quarter of his carries, yet maintained efficiency and finished near the top of his class in success rate. His physical finishing style between the tackles gives Washington an ideal short-yardage and goal-line hammer.

5 Rookie Running Backs you SHOULD be drafting in fantasy football:



1. Kaytron Allen... pic.twitter.com/v7uiW2m5Dz — SAL VETRI (@SalVetriDFS) May 2, 2026

Receiving Upside & Role Limitations

Similar to Croskey-Merritt, Allen's primary hurdle to securing full three-down utilization is his limited footprint in the passing game. He pulled in just 18 catches on 23 targets for 68 yards during his 2025 season at Penn State.

While Allen is a functional, willing pass protector who can hold his own in blitz pickup, he has yet to establish himself as a dynamic route-runner out of the backfield. If he can't establish a higher target-share floor, his fantasy contributions will rely heavily on touch volume and touchdown production.

Fantasy Football Outlook

Allen functions as a strong early-down volume driver whose ceiling depends on high-value goal-line work. In Washington's backfield, his standard-league appeal is significant due to his nose for the end zone and ability to move the chains. In PPR formats, his path to high-end RB2 status requires earning trust on third downs.

Rachaad White

Receiving Upside & Pass-game Flexibility

White steps into Washington's backfield as the proven, dual-threat contrast to pure early-down runners. In 2025, he posted 40 receptions on 42 targets for 218 yards, extending his career streak to four consecutive seasons with at least 40 catches.

White's route-running and reliable hands make him Washington's primary third-down and hurry-up option. Because he does not require a clean pocket or a clear rushing lane to produce positive gains, his pass-catching usage provides a steady baseline floor.

Are you IN or OUT on Rachaad White in Fantasy Football?🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/EarlqwUXh0 — 👨‍🌾 Fantasy Farmer (@TFFDudes) August 27, 2024

Rushing Efficiency & Early-Down Limitations

While White has improved his efficiency over his early-career numbers, pure rushing production remains the secondary feature of his game. On the ground, he turned 132 carries into 572 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

His 3.0 yards after contact per attempt and lower explosive-run rates shows a runner who operates within the structure of the play rather than consistently creating chunk yards. While he keeps the offense on schedule, he lacks the home-run speed or tackle-breaking traits to dominate ground volume when stacked against early-down options like Croskey-Merritt or Allen.

Fantasy Football Outlook

White presents the highest PPR floor in Washington's backfield while carrying a limited ceiling in standard scoring. His pass-game involvement ensures consistent weekly target volume, giving him immediate flex utility in full-PPR formats, especially during negative game flows when the Commanders are forced to throw.

Verdict: The Ultimate Backfield Resolution

The Best Overall Fantasy Asset: Jacory Croskey-Merritt

While Washington's backfield will inevitably operate as a rotational committee, Croskey-Merritt holds the highest individual ceiling and offers the best combination of pure rushing efficiency, home-run ability, and overall fantasy upside.

Final Fantasy Takeaway

Draft or target Croskey-Merritt as the Washington running back to own for true weekly difference-making upside. Treat White as a floor-based Flex play ideal for PPR formats, and view Allen as a touchdown-dependent depth option or late-round gamble.