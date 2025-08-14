Fantasy Sports

Jared Goff And Jahmyr Gibbs Lead Top Quarterback-Running Back Combos In The NFL

Discover the best quarterback/running back pairings for the 2025 fantasy football season with rankings, projections, and analysis to boost your playoff and championship chances.

Shawn Childs

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hands the ball to running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hands the ball to running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the 2025 fantasy draft season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to spotlight the top quarterback/running back pairings poised to deliver league-winning production. These dynamic duos can be the driving force behind deep playoff runs and championship glory. Using my latest projections—plus a look back at recent history for teammates with multiple years in the same offense—we’ll break down which combos offer the best blend of consistency, upside, and star power.

Top Quarterbacks-Running Back Combos In The NFL

  1. Jared Goff/Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions: Last year, the Lions’ running backs led the NFL in receiving yards (945), with 95 catches and four touchdowns. Overall, Goff sits 13th in the quarterback rankings while Gibbs is my top projected running back.
  2. Brock Purdy/Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: Based on career resume, the 49ers' lead running back may have the highest overall passing ceiling, but his injury risk remains his dark passenger. I have rated third at running back, out of respect for his talent, but I can never predict when a player will get hurt. If all of San Francisco’s receivers were healthy and McCaffrey was in the prime of his career, Brock Purdy and his elite receiving back would be the slam dunk to lead the NFL in QB/RB scoring. He sits 19th in the early quarterback projections.
  3. Joe Burrow/Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals: Brown projects to be a top-five pass-catching back this year while ranking 9th in my fantasy points projections. He plays in a high-scoring offense that will attempt a ton of passes this year. Joe Borrow has a great passing opportunity, thanks to two top-ranking wide receivers – Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He has the tools to be the best quarterback in the land in 2025. 
  4. Tua Tagovailoa/De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins: Based on my expected team running back catches for the Dolphins, Achane should have the best pass-catching opportunity in 2025. He led the NFL in catches (78) last year, while coming in as the fourth-best running back projected this year. Tagovailoa has the tools to reach a higher passing ceiling in yards and touchdowns, but he brings no value on the ground. The Miami passer sits 26th in potential fantasy points this year.
  5. Michael Penix/Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons: The wild card in this tandem is Penix, who has three games of NFL starting experience. He has a stud pass-catching back as his service, but lacks wide receiver depth behind Drake London, especially with Darnell Mooney coming into the regular season with a shoulder injury. I have Penix ranked 29th in mid-August, below his draft QB ranking (21st). Robinson is a top-three running back drafted this year with a high floor in catches and touches.
Bijan Robinso
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the New York Giants in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

How would you rate these combinations?

  • Geno Smith/Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Jalen Hurts/Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Josh Allen/James Cook, Buffalo Bills
  • Justin Fields/Breece Hall, New York Jets
  • Baker Mayfield/Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Jordan Love/Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
  • Caleb Williams/D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

