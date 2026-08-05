Jeremiyah Love is One of Fantasy Football's Most Polarizing 2026 Draft Picks: Breakout or Bust?

Jeremiyah Love was the first running back off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft, giving Arizona one of the league's most explosive young playmakers. The talent isn't in question. The challenge is projecting how much volume he'll see right away in an offense that already features several established stars.

Love was electric during his final two seasons at Notre Dame, averaging 6.9 yards per carry while finding the end zone 40 times over 28 games. He wasn't asked to shoulder a workhorse workload every week, but he consistently delivered when his number was called. He also flashed more receiving ability than his college production suggests, averaging 9.4 yards per reception despite being underutilized in the passing game.

At the NFL Combine, Love backed up the film with elite athletic testing. Measuring 6-foot and 210 pounds, he blazed a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, confirming the speed that made him one of college football's biggest home-run threats.

Love doesn't rely on dancing behind the line of scrimmage. He presses the hole, lets blocks develop naturally, and has the burst to erase pursuit angles once he reaches the second level. That combination of patience and long speed is what made him one of college football's most dangerous runners. It's a skill set that translates well to today's NFL, particularly in outside-zone schemes that reward vision and acceleration.

Arizona may also unlock another part of Love's game. Notre Dame never featured him heavily as a receiver, but he has the hands and athleticism to become a legitimate weapon on passing downs. He also enters the league as a capable pass protector, giving Arizona another reason to keep him on the field.

Opportunity, Not Talent, Is The Big Question

Arizona already features one of the league's more established passing attacks with Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson commanding targets. The Cardinals also signed Tyler Allgeier during the offseason, signaling they aren't planning to hand Love 20 touches per game from Week 1. Allgeier should remain involved enough to limit Love's workload, particularly in short-yardage situations and early in the season.

Tyler Allgeier has gotten majority of carries with first-team offense through 8 days of training camp, per @joshweinfuss.



Jeremiyah Love got the remaining reps. pic.twitter.com/3KOkDMbRQX — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) July 30, 2026

That's why expectations should remain realistic.

Love has all the tools to develop into a fantasy star, but rookie running backs don't always explode out of the gate, especially when they join offenses with multiple established playmakers. Fantasy managers saw something similar with Ashton Jeanty last year. Elite talent didn't automatically translate into elite fantasy production because the surrounding offense limited his weekly ceiling.

Jeremiyah Love 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Love enters early fantasy drafts as the RB13 with an ADP of 25 in National Fantasy Football Championship leagues, making him an aggressive third-round selection. While that price reflects his enormous upside, it also leaves little room for error if Arizona continues to split touches.

High-Stakes Expert Shawn Childs had this to say about the incoming rookie:

A realistic projection is around 275 total touches, 1,500 scrimmage yards, 10 touchdowns, and roughly 50 receptions. Those numbers would make Love a quality fantasy starter, even if they fall short of the dominant rookie campaign many managers are hoping for. Shawn Childs

Love is being drafted near his ceiling, which makes him a tougher investment than many fantasy managers realize. The talent is there for a breakout, but Arizona's crowded offense and Allgeier's presence make it difficult to project true workhorse volume in Year 1. If his role expands as the season progresses, however, Love has the ability to become one of the league's most valuable fantasy backs when it matters most. Still, managers should tread lightly.

Love currently sits just outside the top 12 running backs in our PPR rankings.