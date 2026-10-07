KC Concepcion & the Biggest Fantasy Football Rookie of the Year Risers Through Week 5

We have reached the critical four-game baseline where early-season usage turns into fantasy trends. Through four weeks, clear trends are defining the 2026 rookie class. Here is our comprehensive breakdown of the offensive rookies shaping weekly lineups as we enter Week 5 of the NFL season.

Denzel Boston Is Becoming a Fantasy Problem

WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Snap %: 91.2% Targets/Game: 7.5 Target Share: 22.4% Air-Yard Share: 38.6% Red-Zone Targets: 5

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston's usage profile is verging on elite. Operating as a major downfield weapon with an average depth of target over 14 yards, Boston combines high-downfield usage with heavy overall snap volume. When a receiver commands nearly 40% of his team's air yards while maintaining a 91%+ snap rate, explosive weeks aren't statistical anomalies, but are inevitable. Boston's volume is already robust enough to sustain weekly WR2/WR3 fantasy value with huge upside. With a 22.4% target share and high-value usage inside the red zone, Boston offers both a dependable PPR floor and a week-winning ceiling that places him at the front of this year's rookie class.

KC Concepcion's Breakout Could Be Coming

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Targets (Last 2 Games): 17 (8.5 per game) Target Share: 24% over last 2 weeks Red-Zone Targets: 3

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading the Browns receiving corps in routes run and earning 17 targets over his last two games, the underlying volume is aligned for a massive statistical fantasy performance. Concepcion is the classic case of underlying usage metrics outpacing actual fantasy output. The efficiency stats will catch up to the opportunity. Fantasy owners should buy low or hold firm before the multi-touchdown game arrives.

High Route Rate Meets High-Value Target Share

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Week 4 Line: 9 catches, 145 receiving yards on 12 targets (23.5 PPR points) Touch Share: 22%

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs with the ball during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming off a an explosive performance in Week 4 where he hauled in 9 passes for 145 yards against Baltimore, Tate commands over a quarter of Tennessee's target share and runs routes on over 91% of dropbacks. Week 5 is when early-season usage locks in weekly fantasy consistency, and Tate's profile confirms he is a set-it-and-forget-it WR2 with WR1 ceiling.

The Rookie Running Back With RB1 Upside

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Week 4 Line: 14 carries, 63 rushing yards; 1 reception (55 scrimmage yards)

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (27) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His volume has remained steady at over 16 touches per contest, giving Love a reliable workload floor. As Arizona's offense continues to gel, Love's goal-line role and consistent involvement in the passing game gives him steady RB2 value with high-end RB1 upside once the explosive play conversions hit.

Kenyon Sadiq Should Continue to Make the Tight End Leap Despite Recent Struggles

TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Week 4 Line: 0 catches, 0 yards on 4 targets vs. Chicago Bears Route Participation: 76.2%

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) catches a touchdown pass over Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight ends traditionally face a steep learning curve in the NFL, and Sadiq felt that reality in Week 4 against Chicago's secondary. After exploding for 105 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, Sadiq was held without a catch despite seeing 4 targets in a game where the Jets' passing game struggled to find a rhythm. Don't panic on the rookie TE. Sadiq maintained a healthy 76%+ route participation in Week 4, proving his field time and structural role in the offense didn't shrink. In Week 5, the Jets face a defense that has surrendered high fantasy efficiency to tight ends and soft zones in the intermediate middle of the field. Expect Sadiq's target quality to bounce back and give him steady TE1 streaming appeal once again.

Final Week 5 Fantasy Rookie Rankings

1. Denzel Boston (WR, CLE): Unmatched downfield air-yard share (38.6%) and 91%+ snap rate.

2. KC Concepcion (WR, CLE): While Boston commands the downfield air-yard share, Concepcion leads all Browns pass-catchers in first-read target share and designed touches over the past two weeks.

3. Carnell Tate (WR, TEN): Dominant WR1 target share (28.6%) backed by a 145-yard Week 4 showing.

4. Jeremiyah Love (RB, ARI): High-volume early-round RB controlling goal-line and receiving work.

5. Kenyon Sadiq (TE, NYJ): High route participation (76.2%) provides strong bounce-back TE1 upside entering Week 5.