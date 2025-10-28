Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott Showcase the Top Five Fantasy Football Offenses in Week 9
As we approach November, the best offenses in the NFL have telegraphed themselves. As expected, the Lions, Chiefs, and Rams lead the vanguard of all offensive units. In a surprise, the Colts, Cowboys, and Patriots slide in as common shootout participants. These teams have gifted us the greatest player outputs of the season. So long as we can identify the highest scoring outputs of the week, we can better predict what players will also have great weeks. This is how we preview the top five offenses in Week 9.
1. LA Rams (Vs New Orleans Saints)
The Rams are coming off of the bye week and they expect to add Puka Nacua back to the lineup. With these pieces in place, the Rams are one of the best offenses in the NFL. They are the 3rd best passing offense and the skill that they own will counteract the solid, 9th rated coverage of the Saints. Any team off of the bye week is going to be dangerous. A Sean McVay team will be especially dangerous.
Best Matchups: Kyren Williams vs Run Stop, Puka Nacua vs Coverage
2. Baltimore Ravens (@ Miami Dolphins)
The Dolphins defense played well in Week 7, but do not be fooled so easily. They faced a bad looking Kirk Cousins that tried to lead this Falcons unit, also without Drake London. The Dolphins are a bad defense. They stand 23rd in Yards Allowed and 26th in Points Allowed. The Ravens? They get Lamar Jackson back. Despite a 2-5 record, the Ravens are a borderline top-five offense with Jackson behind center.
Best Matchups: Lamar Jackson vs Everyone, Derrick Henry vs Run Stop
3. Dallas Cowboys (Vs Arizona Cardinals)
The NFL's 4th rated offense gets to host a primetime game in Jerry World against the Cardinals. That Arizona defense? They are 25th versus the pass and 11th versus the rush. Per the power index, the Cardinals are the 24th rated defense. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are the 1st rated passing game. We can expect an exhibit of air-raid all night long. The run game may be moderately matched up, but big plays are in the forecast and that really opens up the playbook for freely played football.
Best Matchups: Dak Prescott vs Coverage, CeeDee Lamb vs Cornerbacks
4. Kansas City Chiefs (@ Buffalo Bills)
Over the years, we have learned this rivalry game to be a shootout more often than not. In nine career games versus the Bills, Mahomes is scoring 27.0 Points per Game. Home game or road game, he can handle it. The Chiefs are the 5th best offense in the NFL, and most of those are without Rashee Rice. We can expect the Chiefs to expose the Bills 31st rated run stop while will let Mahomes display his MVP level of football right now on the Bills coverage.
Best Matchups: Kareem Hunt* vs Run Stop, Rashee Rice vs Coverage
*Isiah Pacheco is injured post-Monday Night Football.
5. Indianapolis Colts (@ Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers secondary got absolutely exposed by the Packers on Sunday Night. They may have Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, but that has meant nada. They are the 32nd rated coverage in the NFL after eight weeks. The test does not get easier this week. The Colts are allowing the least sacks of any team in the NFL right now. The lack of pressure will give Daniel Jones another field day. All meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor gets to attack a sub-par, 18th rated Steelers run stop. Teryl Austin is not doing great as the DC.
Best Matchups: Everyone under the sun...