Matthew Stafford, Jahmyr Gibbs Top the Best Fantasy Football Offenses in Week 12
The Fantasy Football playoffs are just weeks away. That means it is time to lock in more than ever. We must find any edge possible and this article is meant to help guide you. In this piece, I have analyzed the Week 12 slate of NFL games and I have identified the five likeliest teams to put up high-scoring output. By finding these teams, we have found sources of high fantasy output within their depth charts.
1. Detroit Lions (Vs NYG)
The Lions are night and day when playing at home, indoors, versus playing on the road and outdoors. They are averaging 33.5 points at home and 26.3 points on the road.
Per the FPI, the Lions are the 3rd best offense in the NFL. They are 5th in Total Yards and T-4th in Points per Game. The Giants are 29th in Yards Allowed and T-29th in Points Allowed. The Lions very well may score >30 points with ease.
Best Matchups: Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown
2. Kansas City Chiefs (Vs IND)
I am not fooled by their 5-5 record. The Chiefs are still among the best teams in the NFL. It is time for the Colts to be fraud-checked by the Chiefs in Arrowhead.
The Chiefs are 6th in Yards per Game and 9th in Points per Game. The Colts are 20th in Yards Allowed and 9th in Points Allowed. The Colts have also had a Top-5 easiest NFL schedule prior to Week 10. Per the FPI, no offense is better than Kansas City.
Best Matchups: Pat Mahomes, Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce
3. Los Angeles Rams (Vs TB)
Matthew Stafford is an MVP favorite and there is no end in sight. He has a TD:INT ratio of 27:2. Stafford is also throwing at the 6th best rate in the NFL regarding Yards per Game. The Rams are 9th in Total Yards and 6th in Points per Game.
The Rams' strength is their passing game and, helpfully, the Buccaneers defensive weakness is their 27th ranked coverage. They are outside of the Top 20 in Points and Yards Allowed.
Best Matchups: Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua
4. New England Patriots (@ CIN)
People are waiting on the 9-2 Patriots to hit a wall, but it may not happen in Week 12. The Bengals are 23rd in Yards Allowed and 18th in Points Allowed. Home field advantage? No — Paycor Stadium is 23rd in Home Field Rating over the last 16 games.
The Patriots offense is 8th in Total Yards and 7th in Points per Game. The Bengals are 31st or worse in every key defensive metric. The Patriots do imply to score 29 points, per the betting odds.
Best Matchups: Every Single Patriot
5. San Francisco 49ers (Vs CAR)
This offense is finally back healthy, and they are very well on the path to win the NFC West. The 7-4 49ers are the 3rd best offense, per the FPI. Despite much of Mac Jones and little of Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle, this offense is 2nd in Passing. They now have weapons to live up to that 3rd best offensive standing.
The Panthers have been okay on defense, standing 12th in Yards and Points Allowed. Per the FPI, the Panthers are the 23rd best defense, and now they must travel all the way out west for a primetime game.
Best Matchups: Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle