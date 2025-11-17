Fantasy Sports

TreVeyon Henderson & Tetairoa McMillan Climb Updated Rest of Season Fantasy Rankings 

Rookies TreVeyon Henderson and Tetairoa McMillan continue to surge up the fantasy football rest-of-season rankings as injuries and breakout performances reshape the playoff landscape heading into Week 12.

Mark Morales-Smith

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) looks on before the start of the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) looks on before the start of the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While plenty of us fantasy owners have to battle for every win we can get to stay in the playoff picture. Many of us are ready to start looking ahead to the playoffs and making sure our roster is set for a championship run.

We have a chance to get ahead of the curve and focus on the future while other owners beat up on each other, trying to add players to escape the week. These are our fantasy football rest of season rankings. 

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson Overtaken By Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson has dropped from the top spot and could drop further if he doesn't look better next week. Given how Josh Allen just performed, it's tough to make the case for Jackson remaining at the top of the list. When you watch him, he still doesn't look like he's fully recovered from his hamstring injury.

In Week 11, he threw for just 193 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. More alarmingly, he only rushed for 10 yards. That is something that could prove to be back-breaking for his fantasy owners down the stretch.

Fantasy Football Star: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Raven
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

We also see Jaxson Dart make a big jump into the QB1 conversation after dropping last week due to a concussion. Now that he missed a game and is expected back next week, he jumps ahead of mediocre quarterbacks like Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, and Jordan Love. Michael Penix Jr also plummeted after news that he will miss time with a knee injury, and could even miss the remainder of the season.  

Running Backs: TreVeyon Henderson Surges

TreVeyon Henderson made a huge jump after another massive game in Week 11. He is now the RB13. The only thing that is holding him back from being an RB1 is the fact that we still don't know how that backfield plays out once Rhamondre Stevenson returns to action. It's not out of the realm of possibilities that Stevenson steps right back into the starting role.

We saw other players like Bhayshul Tuten and Sean Tucker make big jumps, while Jacory Croskey-Merrit and Tony Pollard continue to tumble. The Josh Jacobs injury also dropped him and spiked the stock of Emmanuel Wilson. 

Wide Receivers: Tetairoa McMillan Climbs Rankings

Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakout: Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panther
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There wasn't a ton of movement with the wide receivers. Rookie Tetairoa McMillan made a nice jump after a big two-touchdown performance, and we saw Courtland Sutton continue to fall after he can no longer be considered the WR1 in Denver. Jaylen Waddle also finds himself now in the WR1 conversation.

Tight Ends: George Kittle Rises, Sam LaPorta Falls

George Kittle jumps into our TE2 overall slot after how good he looked in Brock Purdy's return. Travis Kelce is also now back as a TE1. We dropped Sam LaPorta from the TE1s being that we know that he is going to miss at least three more games after landing on IR before Week 11.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Ahead of Week 12

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/Rankings