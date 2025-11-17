TreVeyon Henderson & Tetairoa McMillan Climb Updated Rest of Season Fantasy Rankings
While plenty of us fantasy owners have to battle for every win we can get to stay in the playoff picture. Many of us are ready to start looking ahead to the playoffs and making sure our roster is set for a championship run.
We have a chance to get ahead of the curve and focus on the future while other owners beat up on each other, trying to add players to escape the week. These are our fantasy football rest of season rankings.
Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson Overtaken By Josh Allen
Lamar Jackson has dropped from the top spot and could drop further if he doesn't look better next week. Given how Josh Allen just performed, it's tough to make the case for Jackson remaining at the top of the list. When you watch him, he still doesn't look like he's fully recovered from his hamstring injury.
In Week 11, he threw for just 193 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. More alarmingly, he only rushed for 10 yards. That is something that could prove to be back-breaking for his fantasy owners down the stretch.
We also see Jaxson Dart make a big jump into the QB1 conversation after dropping last week due to a concussion. Now that he missed a game and is expected back next week, he jumps ahead of mediocre quarterbacks like Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, and Jordan Love. Michael Penix Jr also plummeted after news that he will miss time with a knee injury, and could even miss the remainder of the season.
Running Backs: TreVeyon Henderson Surges
TreVeyon Henderson made a huge jump after another massive game in Week 11. He is now the RB13. The only thing that is holding him back from being an RB1 is the fact that we still don't know how that backfield plays out once Rhamondre Stevenson returns to action. It's not out of the realm of possibilities that Stevenson steps right back into the starting role.
We saw other players like Bhayshul Tuten and Sean Tucker make big jumps, while Jacory Croskey-Merrit and Tony Pollard continue to tumble. The Josh Jacobs injury also dropped him and spiked the stock of Emmanuel Wilson.
Wide Receivers: Tetairoa McMillan Climbs Rankings
There wasn't a ton of movement with the wide receivers. Rookie Tetairoa McMillan made a nice jump after a big two-touchdown performance, and we saw Courtland Sutton continue to fall after he can no longer be considered the WR1 in Denver. Jaylen Waddle also finds himself now in the WR1 conversation.
Tight Ends: George Kittle Rises, Sam LaPorta Falls
George Kittle jumps into our TE2 overall slot after how good he looked in Brock Purdy's return. Travis Kelce is also now back as a TE1. We dropped Sam LaPorta from the TE1s being that we know that he is going to miss at least three more games after landing on IR before Week 11.