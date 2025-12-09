Matthew Stafford, Jaxson Dart Shootout On Top 5 Offenses of Week 15 Fantasy Football

Every week I come into this article piece with one goal in mind — to find the highest scores of the week. If we can accurately project high-scores, we can also find the highest scoring Fantasy Football players. Last week, our top four teams had scored an average of (39.0) points. It was the highest scoring week of the year, and it will be hard to beat. Nonetheless, we do project these five teams to have high-scoring outputs in Week 15.

1. San Francisco 49ers (vs Titans)

The 49ers get the worst team in the NFL that happens to be coming off of victory. However, that means little in this game. The 49ers play this game in Levi's Stadium as the Titans go across the country. They are 27th in Total Defense and 29th in Points Allowed. This is a rookie Quarterback and an interim Head coach facing a team of veterans and elite output of recent.

The 49ers are the FPI 3rd best offense in the NFL. They are averaging (28.3) Points per Game over their last four games. The 49ers are newly healthy and trend very highly as dark-horse Super Bowl contenders.

Must-Starts: Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Jauan Jennings, George Kittle

2. New York Giants (vs Commanders)

The New York Giants is a DREAM coaching landing spot.



(As of now) No. 1 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Jaxson Dart

Malik Nabers

Cam Skattebo

Wan’Dale Robinson

Brian Burns

Abdul Carter pic.twitter.com/2X5VcVFEH3 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) December 8, 2025

This may surprise many, but the Giants are the FPI 10th best offense in the NFL. They are favored by (2.5) points in this game, implying the Giants to score (25.0) in the game. They are 12th in Total Offense as Jaxson Dart is the QB14 in Fantasy Points per Game. The oddsmakers suggest that the Giants will score a lot, so we will stay with Vegas rather than fading Vegas.

The Commanders are 30th in Total Defense, 28th in Points Allowed per Game, and the FPI 29th worst defense.

Must-Starts: Jaxson Dart, Wan'Dale Robinson

3. Los Angeles Rams (vs Lions)

#Rams QB Matthew Stafford this season:



• 288/432 (66%)

• 3,354 passing yards

• 35 TDs

• 4 INTs

• 113.1 passer rating

• 10-3 record



The current MVP favorite. pic.twitter.com/vKmxBrFAZq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2025

We very well may have shootout on Sunday evening. The Rams will host the Lions and the over/under sits at (55.5) points. The Rams are 5th in Total Offense, 3rd in Points per Game, and the FPI 1st Ranked Offense in the NFL.

The Lions defense opposes as 17th in Total Defense and 18th in Points Allowed per Game. The Lions are generally bad on the road, although this is a dome. Nonetheless, a Rams home game aids their upside.

Must-Starts: Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams

4. Cincinnati Bengals (vs Ravens)

It is clear that a Bengals offense with Joe Burrow is as elite as they come. In two games with Burrow back, the Bengals are averaging (35.5) Points per Game. They are the FPI 6th best offense in the NFL.

The Ravens will travel to Cincinnati as 23rd in Total Defense and 22nd in Points Allowed per Game. They are also 26th in Passing Yards Allowed per Game — a strong angle of attack for this Bengals renowned air-raid.

Must-Starts: Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

5. Baltimore Ravens (@ Bengals)

I understand concern to take the Ravens, again. However, the metrics add up. The Ravens are the FPI 9th best offense in the NFL. They are 13th in Points per Game, despite playing many games without Lamar Jackson.

The Bengals are absymal on defense. They allowed (39) Points to the Bills, in the snow nonetheless. The Bengals are 32nd in Total Defense and 32nd in Points Allowed per Game. They are the FPI 32nd ranked defense.

Must-Starts: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: