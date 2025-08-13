Miami Dolphins Player Rankings: Boom-or-Bust Tyreek Hill, A Rookie Deep Sleeper, Plus More
The Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 NFL season with high fantasy stakes, led by dynamic playmakers like De’Von Achane, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle. While Achane projects as a high-volume, multi-purpose back, Miami’s passing game and injury risks will heavily influence his ceiling, creating a mix of opportunity and uncertainty for fantasy managers.
Foundation Player
De’Von Achane, Running Back
Achane is the player who will make or break fantasy teams this year. I have him ranked fourth in my projections based on his expected opportunity and the highest outlook in receptions (81/594/4) for the running back position. Two years ago, Miami's running backs led the league with 27 rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry (413/2,2430), and also excelled in receiving (95/688/5 on 125 targets), showcasing Achane’s potential if the Dolphins’ offense clicks again in 2025.
Based on wide receiver talent (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle), Tua Tagovailoa has plenty of weapons to move the ball. Unfortunately, injuries have crept more into their equation recently. If Hill were to miss any time, the Dolphins’ passing game would take a severe hit, and defenses would defend Achane differently.
In addition, their top running back is undersized (5’9” and 190 lbs.), inviting injury risk if ridden too hard weekly. Miami gave him 281 touches last year, more than double his rookie season (140) and well above his college high (232).
In the end, Achane projects to beat his ADP while owning the talent to reach another ceiling. I view him as a straddle player for me: willing to roster at a fair price, but I won’t put him in the must-own category due to the other injury risk players in this offense.
Achane is currently the RB4 in our PPR Projections.
Risk/Reward Player
Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver
After catching 119 passes in 2022 and 2023 for the Dolphins with 341 combined targets, the fantasy market is debating his previous ceiling and explosiveness vs. the demise last year (81/959/6 on 123 targets). Miami almost used him as a decoy at times while keeping him close to the line of scrimmage on many plays.
Hill starts this season at age 31 while battling an oblique issue in mid-August. Drafting him this draft season will have many waves. He ranks 15th at wide receiver this month, with a wide range in his minimum (19) and maximum (42) picks. I will treat Hill as a player who can beat me this year, which will lead me to look to buy him as a discount, most likely when his lingering injury news is circulating.
Hill is currently the WR8 in our PPR Projections.
Deep Sleeper
Ollie Gordon, Running Back
If Miami decides to rotate in a second running back with a big back profile, Gordon could be the surprising RB2 winner in the rotation. He comes in at 6’1” and 225 lbs., with success over the past two seasons at Oklahoma State (475/2,612/34 with 68 catches for 509 yards and two more scores).
His game is built on power, with a nose for the goal line. The Dolphins could use him as their short-yardage goal/goal line runner, which would steal some of De’Von Achane’s scoring chances. Gordon brings below-par speed (4.6 40-yard dash), but showcases a reasonable floor catching the ball and protecting the quarterback. At the very least, he could be the dark horse flier handcuff for Miami over Jaylen Wright.
Gordon is currently the RB98 in our PPR Projections.
Value Pick
Jaylen Waddle, Wide Receiver
Over his first two seasons in the NFL, Waddle was an attractive WR2, highlighted by a 100-catch season (2021 – 104/1,015/6 on 141 targets) and more big plays in 2022 (18.1 yards per catch – 75/1,356/8 on 117 targets). Unfortunately, his catches have declined in three consecutive years, with the latter two coming due to five missed games. He caught 69.9% of his 83 targets last year over 15 starts, but worked closer to the line of scrimmage (12.8 yards per catch).
As the 31st-ranked wideout in mid-August, his value rating is starting to percolate for someone reviewing his past success and connecting his potential dots. Waddle has an 80-catch profile with over 1,000 yards receiving and some help in touchdowns if he can stay on the field for 17 games. He’s battling a minor, undisclosed injury in mid-August that needs to be followed.
Waddle is currently the WR40 in our PPR Projections.