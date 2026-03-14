Early NFL Draft Prospects with 2026 Fantasy Football Sleeper Statuses

In a way-too-early fantasy football look-in, we target the rookies that will be drafted in next month's NFL Draft. The greatest low-risk, high-reward strategy in fantasy football is to target rookies. Rarely are they valued to their upside, but often, they do achieve it. Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka showed this to us in 2026. In a flashback to 2018, Saquon Barkley won leagues with his undervalued ADP. In 2026, we can check out these incoming rookies, especially as items to watch come draft day.

QB, Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza is almost 100% to be a Las Vegas Raider in the upcoming NFL draft. Assuming this happens, Mendoza shall not be drafted among the top-20 fantasy football quarterbacks. However, Mendoza steps in with an offensive genius in Klint Kubiak. If the Raiders can add a couple great wide receivers through free agency and the draft, Mendoza can rise high as a midseason waiver wire addition.

RB — N/A

This years NFL draft lacks anything too promising at running back. Jeremiyah Love is considered one of the best running back prospects over the past decade. However, he is not a sleeper. Love is ranked as a top-10 fantasy football running back. Pending his destination, Love can finish as a top-5 running back. Other than Love, the other running backs like Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and Jadarian Price will rely heavily on the situation they are drafted into.

WR, Carnell Tate

The team to draft Tate is very much up in the air. Yet, he is the WR1 in most NFL Draft big boards. Tate is a vertical, athletic threat, comparable to Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman Jr. If he becomes a team's WR2 or high-end WR2, Tate shall be a touchdown threat. Fantasy managers shall hope to see Tate on the Chiefs, Saints, or Commanders.

WR, Jordan Tyson

Tyson is being touted as a top-15 NFL draft pick. He compares much to slot, shifty wide receivers such as Stefon Diggs or Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Tyson may lack a ton of touchdown upside right away, but he can rack up the yards. For anything higher than a Flex status in fantasy football, teams will hope for Tyson to join an above-average offense as their WR1 or WR2; perhaps the Chiefs, Giants, or Bills.

WR, Makai Lemon

Lemon is the third, likely first-round drafted wide receiver. He is compared to Tyson as a shiftier wideout, as stated in conversation with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Smith-Njigba. Lemon will also rely on a favorable NFL team destination to rack up enough yards and touchdowns to become a fantasy football WR2. Nonetheless, Lemon shall be worth a round 8 and beyond fantasy football draft pick as his upside will reign higher than most.

TE, Kenyon Sadiq

There are many athletic freaks in this tight end class. However, many players are also labeled as raw; thus, they will rely heavily on their team's destination and how they may mold into a valuable role. Sadiq is the TE1 on all NFL Draft big boards, and rightfully so. He is a pass-catcher overall, and Sadiq shall have top-15 tight-end ability, if not top-10, sooner rather than later. Any team that drafts him will likely slot Sadiq into their TE1 role.

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