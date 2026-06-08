4 NFL Stars on New Teams Who Could Become Fantasy Football League-Winners in 2026

NFL free agency has run its course over the past couple of months. We have phenoms on new teams primed to dominate in 2026. The glory of it all is that whoever signed said player will definitely have a plan in place. They wanted that player, and most of the time, it was because they fit the offensive scheme. These are 4 players we specifically highlight as primed to destroy the competition as 2026 dynasty fantasy football breakouts.

RB, Kenneth Walker III

Walker joins the Chiefs fresh off winning Super Bowl MVP. He replaces Isiah Pacheco, and Walker will be the clear RB1 on this roster. A team that has Mahomes coming off an injury will be going run-first much of the time. This is the Andy Reid special, and better yet, it is the special of his longtime and new, returning offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy.

Walker is a top-10 running back in the NFL. Some may argue he is top-5. This scheme fits him as well as nearly any other team in the NFL. Walker should be able to have a top-8 season at his position, and with a fresh contract in place, he will be a valuable player for years to come in Kansas City.

RB, Travis Etienne Jr.

Etienne has the leg up on Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal. Kellen Moore signed the Louisiana native as his RB1, and that will be clear as the day goes on. In Philadelphia, Moore brought Saquon Barkley to his ceiling with one of the greatest running back seasons we have seen over the last 15 years. Etienne is not Barkley, but he is plenty good to have over 1,500 all-purpose yards and 15+ touchdowns at his ceiling.

WR, Jaylen Waddle

While it could be viewed as a lateral move from Miami to Denver, I would see Waddle as taking a step up in 2026. The Broncos are a better team than the Dolphins, with a better quarterback and defense. The scoring opportunities will come more often for Waddle, who will also tightly press Courtland Sutton for the WR1 role. If we are being honest, who is actually the purely better player among the two?

WR, DJ Moore

Josh Allen desperately needed a WR1 in 2025. While Khalil Shakir served in that role, he is not a true NFL WR1. Allen needs a player to go outside the hashes and one that he can trust in low-leverage passing situations. Moore provides just that.

Over the course of his career, Moore has been commonly a top-25 NFL wide receiver and, at times, a top-10 on pure skill alone. Joe Brady and Allen will make sure Moore is in a massive role, while Shakir, Josh Palmer, and Keon Coleman play in the minority.

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