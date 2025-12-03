Tetairoa McMillan Overtakes Emeka Egbuka In NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Race

Now that we are getting deep into the season, the top rookies are beginning to separate themselves from the others. The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year picture is becoming clear, but there is still a logjam at the top of the mountain. These are our NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year rankings heading into Week 14.

1. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

McMillan has had a slow climb to the top, but has finally surpassed Emeka Egbuka. As Egbuka has cooled off after a mid-season hamstring injury, McMillan has heated up. He has now caught 57 passes for 826 yards and six touchdowns, including four touchdowns in his past three games. That has been enough to help him become the WR9 overall. If he continues on this pace, he will be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

2. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Egbuka seemed like he had a stranglehold on this award for a while, but he has plummeted back down to earth following a tough stretch after a hamstring injury. However, he is far from out of this conversation. He has caught 52 passes for 791 yards and six touchdowns this season. Improved quarterback play and a big game could have him right back at the top of this list. In fantasy, he's not behind McMillan by much and is the WR11 overall this season.

3. QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Dart probably doesn't deserve to be this high, but we have to take into account that he's a quarterback, and that's who the NFL makes its money off of. That gives him an automatic boost in his likelihood of winning this award. Granted, he has been good and exciting to watch, but he's simply not on the level of most of the other players listed here. He is the quarterback of easily the worst team of any other players listed, and is the fantasy QB16 overall. His record as a starter is 2 - 6. In those eight games, he has thrown for 1,556 yards, 11 touchdowns, three interceptions, and rushed for 337 yards and seven TDs.

4. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Warren has had a great season and is the most important piece in the Indianapolis Colts' passing attack. He's currently the fantasy TE4 overall with 58 receptions for 684 yards and four touchdowns, as well as one more rushing touchdown. It's tough for a tight end to win this award, but he has been outstanding this season. If he can get to 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns, he could find himself as a serious contender.

5. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

It has been a rollercoaster ride of the season for the rookie rusher out of Ohio State, and we aren't so sure that rollercoaster is over with Rhamondre Stevenson back and leading the New England Patriots in carries on Monday Night Football in Week 13. Nevertheless, he's currently the only running back to make this list.

His production has really picked up over the past six games after a slow start to the season. For the season, he has rushed for 625 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 32 passes for 199 yards and another touchdown. That's enough to make him the RB18 overall in fantasy football.

