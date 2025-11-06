NFL Player Props in Week 10 to Help With Fantasy Football, Including Jacoby Brissett, Chris Olave, and Breece Hall
One of the most important tools we can use before setting our lineups is examining the player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Las Vegas tends to know more than we do, and we can use their lines and odds to project our fantasy players' production each week. This is what the DraftKings player props are telling us this week about our fantasy stars.
QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
Passing Yards 230+ (-104)
This is a bigger number than we were expecting from Brissett. If you are looking to stream a quarterback this week, he could be a strong option. Marvin Harrison Jr owners should be excited about this line as well. Vegas clearly thinks that this is going to be a shootout because Sam Darnold's passing yards line is set at 260+ (-101)
QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Passing Yards 200+ (+105)
Hurts had seen his lines rising, but this week it's back down at +105 odds at just 200+ yards. This is not great news if you are relying on the Eagles' wide receivers. We generally don't worry about Hurts because of his rushing production, but we are a bit concerned about AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith on Monday Night Football.
RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
Rushing Yards 70+ (-109)
If there was any doubt, DraftKings is telling you to start Dobbins this week. This is a big number for a mid-level RB2 type of player. They obviously like the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it's hard to blame them. There is little fear of RJ Harvey cutting into his production, with Harvey's rushing yards line set at just 25+ (+100).
RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
Rushing Yards 60+ (-127)
This isn't as strong a number as fantasy owners would like to see from a guy who is viewed as at least a fringe RB1. The matchup with the Browns, combined with the curse of being in the Jets' offense, is almost certainly driving down his projections here. It looks like Vegas is expecting a mediocre day from him.
WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Receiving Yards 60+ (-121)
This was a line we were interested in seeing after the trade of Rashid Shaheed. It turns out that the bookkeepers don't believe that the Shaheed trade will make much of an impact, being that this is a similar line to what we had been seeing before the trade.
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Receiving Yards 100+ (-111)
JSN has surpassed all wide receivers and is now projected for the most receiving yards this week. The next closest wideout is Puka Nacua at 100+ but with +116 odds.
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
Receiving Yards 40+ (-115)
If you are looking to stream a tight end this week, Johnson may be a good option based on this. He is projected for more receiving yards than tight ends like TJ Hockenson and Dalton Kincaid. He may be the primary beneficiary of the Shaheed trade as far as targets go.