Fantasy Sports

NFL Player Props in Week 10 to Help With Fantasy Football, Including Jacoby Brissett, Chris Olave, and Breece Hall

Fantasy Football players looking to make tough lineup decisions can use odds from the sportsbooks to help make those choices easier.

Mark Morales-Smith

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out with the ball during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out with the ball during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the most important tools we can use before setting our lineups is examining the player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Las Vegas tends to know more than we do, and we can use their lines and odds to project our fantasy players' production each week. This is what the DraftKings player props are telling us this week about our fantasy stars. 

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Passing Yards 230+ (-104)

This is a bigger number than we were expecting from Brissett. If you are looking to stream a quarterback this week, he could be a strong option. Marvin Harrison Jr owners should be excited about this line as well. Vegas clearly thinks that this is going to be a shootout because Sam Darnold's passing yards line is set at 260+ (-101)

Jalen Hurts, Week 10, Fantasy Football
Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Passing Yards 200+ (+105)

Hurts had seen his lines rising, but this week it's back down at +105 odds at just 200+ yards. This is not great news if you are relying on the Eagles' wide receivers. We generally don't worry about Hurts because of his rushing production, but we are a bit concerned about AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith on Monday Night Football.

JK Dobbins, Week 10, Fantasy Football
Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Rushing Yards 70+ (-109)

If there was any doubt, DraftKings is telling you to start Dobbins this week. This is a big number for a mid-level RB2 type of player. They obviously like the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it's hard to blame them. There is little fear of RJ Harvey cutting into his production, with Harvey's rushing yards line set at just 25+ (+100).

Breece Hall, Week 10, Fantasy Football
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Rushing Yards 60+ (-127)

This isn't as strong a number as fantasy owners would like to see from a guy who is viewed as at least a fringe RB1. The matchup with the Browns, combined with the curse of being in the Jets' offense, is almost certainly driving down his projections here. It looks like Vegas is expecting a mediocre day from him. 

Chris Olave, Fantasy Football, Week 10
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Receiving Yards 60+ (-121)

This was a line we were interested in seeing after the trade of Rashid Shaheed. It turns out that the bookkeepers don't believe that the Shaheed trade will make much of an impact, being that this is a similar line to what we had been seeing before the trade.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Fantasy Football, Week 10
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Receiving Yards 100+ (-111)

JSN has surpassed all wide receivers and is now projected for the most receiving yards this week. The next closest wideout is Puka Nacua at 100+ but with +116 odds. 

Juwan Johnson, Week 10, Fantasy Football
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) runs after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Receiving Yards 40+ (-115)

If you are looking to stream a tight end this week, Johnson may be a good option based on this. He is projected for more receiving yards than tight ends like TJ Hockenson and Dalton Kincaid. He may be the primary beneficiary of the Shaheed trade as far as targets go.  

MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

