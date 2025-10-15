NFL Rookie of the Year Watch Featuring Jaxson Dart, Tyler Warren, and Ashton Jeanty
As we get deeper into the season, more rookies begin to emerge as top fantasy options as they acclimate themselves to the NFL. Now, six weeks in, we are starting to get a better look at who the top rookies for the fantasy season are. This is the fantasy football Rookie of the Year ladder for 2025.
1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In a brutal turn of events, the Bucs' star rookie injured his hamstring in Week 6 and is expected to miss at least some time. Because he left early, he only scored 4.4 fantasy points last week, which was enough to drop him from the fantasy WR3 overall to the fantasy WR6 overall. Seemingly, the only thing that could knock him down this list is an injury. Hopefully, he doesn't miss much time. If he does only miss one or even two games, he should still be able to be the fantasy Rookie of the Year.
2. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren has exceeded his already lofty expectations this season. He is currently the TE2 overall on the season, averaging 14.1 fantasy points per game, which puts him just ahead of Trey McBride. While he is averaging slightly fewer points per game than the players listed behind him on this list, he has been more valuable because of his position.
3. RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
After a slow start to the season, Skattebo has exploded onto the fantasy scene. He had his biggest fantasy game on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, when he scored 31 fantasy points in the Giants' big win over the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no reason that he shouldn't be able to continue to be highly productive with all the volume he is seeing both on the ground and through the air.
4. RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
As good as Jeanty has been this season, and he is the RB11 overall, he still feels like a disappointment because of his unreasonable expectations coming into his rookie season. Nevertheless, he still gets our No. 4 spot because he is battling with other rookies and not his own expectations, which may have been unfair to begin with. Especially once he landed with the Raiders.
5. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
McMillan scored both his first and second NFL touchdowns in Week 6. He's now averaging 12.8 fantasy points per game, which is enough to move him into fantasy WR2 range as the WR23 overall. This is a player that we only expect to get better as the season goes on. You can see the talent is clearly there, and hopefully Bryce Young can get back to his late-2024 form.
Honorable Mention: Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
This one is from a real-life angle versus fantasy but Dart is currently the favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. After leading the New York Giants to a decisive victory over the reigning Super Bowl champs, his odds skyrocketed on just about every platform.
In his three starts this season since taking over for Russell Wilson, the rookie is 2-1 and accumulated 19.8 points in a Week 4 win against the Chargers, 15.6 points in a loss to the Saints, and a season-high 23.6 points in the aforementioned win over the Eagles. Despite lacking a solid supporting cast in the passing game without the services of Malik Nabers, Dart is getting it done. His dual threat ability doesn't hurt as evidenced by his two rushing touchdowns. Dart appears to be the real deal.