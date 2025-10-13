Week 7 Wide Receiver Free Agent & Waiver Wire Pickup Replacements For Emeka Egbuka
It is time to move on from Week 6 and start to focus on Week 7. We start off our week with the waiver wire. With all the injuries to big stars, including Emeka Egbuka, Garrett Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr., it will be important to pick up the right wide receivers this week. These are the top wide receiver waiver wire adds for Week 7.
Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers
Bourne had a second-straight monster game in Week 6. He caught five passes for 142 yards, and he can no longer be left on the waiver wire. Hopefully for Bourne, Mac Jones remains the quarterback, because those two have great chemistry. We don't know when Brock Purdy will be back or if he's even an upgrade over Jones. The injuries in San Fran also don't have any end date in the immediate site. We don't know when Ricky Pearsall or George Kittle will return, and it sounds like Jauan Jennings is battling through some serious issues. As of now, we should be viewing Bourn as the 49ers' WR1 heading into Week 7 unless something changes.
Sterling Shepard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Star rookie Emeka Egbuka left in Week 6 with a hamstring injury, and it's unlikely he suits up in Week 7. Chris Godwin has also been ruled out for next week's game. There is a chance that Mike Evans returns to practice this week, but his status is very much uncertain as well. This leaves Shepard, Kameron Johnson, and Tez Johnson as the top wide receivers left in Tampa Bay. We are going with Shepard as the player to pick up in Tampa because he is the safest and most proven fantasy asset. However, it's worth mentioning that Kam Johnson saw more targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns in Week 6, catching all four of his targets for 64 yards and a TD.
Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
Calvin Ridley exited Week 6 with a hamstring injury, and it was Van Jefferson who got the big boost, catching four of six targets for 75 yards. However, we will be targeting the rookie, Ayomanor, on the waiver wire this week. He caught three of five targets for 27 yards in this game. However, we have seen him be the consistently better wide receiver for the vast majority of the season. We aren't willing to ignore that because Jefferson had one decent game.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Coker practiced all week leading up to Week 6, which leads us to believe that he is very close to returning. We wouldn't be surprised if he returns in Week 7. He's a very good receiver who should immediately become the team's No. 2 target when he returns. The Panthers have shown that their slot receiver can be a valuable fantasy option, and that's what we expect from Coker once he is back on the field.
Zay Jones, Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr exited Week 6 with a concussion, which usually leads to a player missing the following week. It was Jones who stepped up in his absence, catching five of eight targets for 79 yards. We would rather pick up Jones than Michael Wilson this week, but either guy could serve as the WR1 next week if Harrison is ruled out.