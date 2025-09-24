NFL Rookie of the Year: Emeka Egbuka, A Surprise Tight End, And 3 More Candidates
As we head into Week 4, we have begun to see more rookies emerge as valuable fantasy options. While they may not be at the top of our Fantasy Football Rookie of the Year race quite yet, we've seen the potential rise of rookie running backs Quinshon Judkins and Omarion Hampton in Week 3. There are also a ton of young wide receivers who look ready to break out. These are the top rookies in fantasy football so far this season.
1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As he has been for the entire season so far, Egbuka is still the top rookie in fantasy football so far this season. Through three games, he has caught 14 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns. He's managed to maintain this top spot despite not having that big blowup game in terms of yardage. With Mike Evans now potentially out for as long as a month with a hamstring injury, that could quickly change as Egbuka slides into the Bucs WR1 role in his absence after already being the fantasy WR10 overall with him there.
2. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren came into Week 3 banged up and played like it. He had his first down game of his career after topping 75 yards in each of his first two games; he only racked up 38 yards in Week 3. Still, through three weeks, he has totaled 14 receptions for 193 yards and looks like the top option in a surprisingly potent Colts' passing attack. It's incredible that he has managed to place second in this rookie race without even scoring a touchdown yet. If the TDs start coming, he could transcend the rookie race right up to the fantasy MVP race.
3. RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
When you consider expectations heading into the season, Hampton has actually been pretty mediocre to start his young career. However, with Najee Harris rupturing his Achilles tendon in Week 3, the arrow is pointing way up for Hampton, who should now see all the volume he needs to be successful. Week 3 was by far his best game of the year, in which he saw 19 carries for 70 yards and his first career TD, while also catching six of seven targets for 57 yards. His 24.9 fantasy points last week dwarfed his previous career high of 8.1. He should be ready to take off from here.
4. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
McMillan has been solid so far, catching 14 passes for 216 yards despite shaky quarterback play from Bryce Young. However, when you actually watch him play, you can see how good he is going to be. By the end of the year, we could be talking about him as a potential low-end first-round pick in 2026 fantasy drafts. The only thing that could hold him back is if his touchdown production suffers because the Panthers struggle to score points.
5. TE Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns
Fannin Jr just barely made the cut here, but we still felt he deserved the No. 5 spot. With other young stars emerging, he may not be long for this list, but after three weeks, he still belongs. Through three games, the rookie tight end has caught 15 passes for 136 yards. That's good enough to still have him ranked as a WR1 on this season as the TE12 overall. If he wants to remain in this conversation, he'll have to step his game up moving forward.
Harold Fannin Jr. Preseason Analysis
Prior to the 2025 NFL season, Senior Expert Shawn Childs had this to say about the rookie tight end in Cleveland:
In his third season at Bowling Green, Fannin turned in a beast tight end season (117/1,555/10 on 156 targets). He posted eight impact games (11/137/1, 8/145/1, 12/193/2, 9/135, 10/171, 10/137/2, 9/125/1, and 17/213/1). Fannin profiles as an undersized tight end (6’3” and 240 lbs.), with NFL average tight end speed (4.70 40-yard dash).
His best two assets are his hands and ability to accelerate early in his release. Fannin must improve his release and overall route running. He’s a factor after the catch, and the goal line should be his friend once he gains more experience in the NFL.
Fannin won’t be drafted in many 12-team redraft leagues, but he is a player the fantasy market should follow. His straight-line speed is much better than his rhythm in and out of cuts, which will make him easier to defend early in his career. Fannin brings a unique tight end skill set, one that should improve over time. At the very least, he should be a waiver wire handcuff for David Njoku.
Thus far, Fannin Jr. has outpaced Njoku and could be the TE1 in Cleveland before the send of the season.