NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football OROY Stock Watch Rankings: Makai Lemon & KC Concepcion Climbs the Leaderboard

Fantasy football isn't for the faint of heart, and if you're still relying on preseason hype, you're already dead in the water. Welcome to the rookie stock watch, where a single explosive route can launch a waiver-wire darling into league-winning mortality, and one awkward tackle can turn your prized dynasty jewel into an expensive hospital roommate.

The injury bug has been eating well, workload trends are swinging wildly, and half the first-year class is either breaking out or breaking down. Let's slice through the noise, check the charts, and figure out which rookies are making the biggest fantasy impact through Week 10.

Biggest Rookie Stock Risers

KC Concepcion/WR/Cleveland Browns

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) celebrates with teammates after his 64-yard touchdown catch and run against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Concepcion is enjoying a massive surge in fantasy stock driven by electric, explosive production and a rapidly expanding target share. His ability to turn catches into chunk gains and his elusiveness in space have quickly made him the focal point of the offense and an absolute weapon in PPR formats. Fantasy managers who secured him early are now reaping the rewards as his consistent target volume elevates him from a volatile boom-or-bust option into a reliable weekly starter.

Jonah Coleman/RB/Denver Broncos

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman continues to climb up fantasy boards thanks to an increasingly heavy backfield workload and highly valuable receiving involvement. His physical running style establishes a high baseline of rushing volume, while his reliable hands out of the backfield makes him a trusted safety valve on third downs. This dual-threat usage elevates both his weekly floor and overall ceiling, giving fantasy managers a stable asset who can grind out tough yards and punish defenses in the passing game.

Makai Lemon/WR/Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lemon has surged into fantasy relevance on the back of strong recent production fueled by expanding snap counts and consistent trust from the coaching staff. His route-running precision and reliable hands allows him to exploit soft spots in zone coverage, turning late-round draft capital into immediate fantasy starter viability. As his chemistry with Joe Milton deepens, his target volume should stabilize to the point where managers can plug him into starting lineups with confidence.

Biggest Rookie Stock Fallers

Kenyon Sadiq/TE/New York Jets

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) makes a tackle on New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sadiq has seen his fantasy stock slide downward due to declining playing time and increasingly inconsistent target involvement. Early-season optimism has cooled as offensive shifts have limited his route participation and red-zone opportunities, leaving him stranded on the waiver wire in many shallower leagues. Until the offensive scheme adjusts to feature him more prominently or his snap share rebounds, he remains a speculative stash that is very difficult to trust in active starting lineups.

Jeremiyah Love/RB/Arizona Cardinals

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love's ongoing availability concerns continue to suppress his current trade value. Although his raw talent is undisputed, missing crucial development time on the field makes it nearly impossible for fantasy managers to insert him into starting lineups with any degree of confidence. Managers holding him must exercise patience, treating him as a high-upside stash whose true dividends will likely be paid down the road once his health issues are fully behind him.

Carnell Tate/WR/Tennessee Titans

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tate's fantasy profile remains deeply volatile due to persistent availability and injury concerns that overshadow his impressive efficiency when healthy. Whenever he steps onto the field, his explosive traits and high-end metrics flash brilliantly, but unpredictable participation creates weekly headaches for managers trying to time his active weeks.

Mid-Season Rookie Rankings

Category Player Best Overall Offensive Rookie Carnell Tate Biggest Week 9 Winner KC Concepcion Biggest Fantasy Riser Jonah Coleman Most Underrated Rookie Denzel Boston Best Dynasty Investment Jeremiyah Love Biggest Fantasy Disappointment Kenyon Sadiq