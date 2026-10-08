NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football Red-Zone Targets to Watch Featuring Tetairoa McMillan & CeeDee Lamb
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In fantasy football, yardage builds floors, but the red zone creates matchup-winning ceilings. Understanding red-zone usage, and specifically high-value opportunities near the goal line, allows fantasy managers to look pat the obvious and identify true touchdown regression candidates.
Heading into Week 5, identifying players commanding sustainable leverage inside the 20 helps separate elite scoring threats from TD-dependent risks. Here is a breakdown of established red-zone anchors, high-leverage end-zone targets, goal-line running backs, and rising threats primed for a breakout.
Inside the 20: Players Commanding the Most Targets
The league's best pass-catchers earn their keep inside the 20 through target concentration and route design. Heavy red-zone target volume builds a resilient weekly floor for wide receivers and tight ends.
Amon-Ra St. Brown: Commands one of the highest red-zone market shares among pass catchers on a Lions team converting an elite 61.9% of red-zone trips into touchdowns.
CeeDee Lamb: Continues to serve as the focal point of a Dallas offense averaging 30.5 PPG and leading the NFL in red-zone touchdown efficiency at 81.3%.
Isaiah Likely: Leading the Giants with a commanding 31.5% target share, seeing consistent volume inside the 20.
One Step From Pay Dirt: The End-Zone Specialists
Targets inside the 10-yard line, and specifically high-aDOT end-zone looks, carries the highest point expectation
Tetairoa McMillan: Emerging as a primary end-zone weapon, commanding deep end-zone targets thanks to an elevated red-zone aDOT.
Juwan Johnson: Leads the Saints with a 16.7% red-zone opportunity share and high touchdown efficiency.
The Goal-Line Gatekeepers: Running Backs With Scoring Upside
Goal-line running backs with locked-in volume inside the 5-yard line offer elite weekly touchdown equity. Dual-threat backs who add red-zone targets stack additional fantasy value.
Jahmyr Gibbs: Leads all running backs in red-zone opportunity share (50%) and total red-zone touches (26), converting that volume into 7 touchdowns.
Javonte Williams: Operates as the clear goal-line back for a Dallas attack that leads the NFL in red-zone efficiency, logging 22 red-zone opportunities through four weeks.
Touchdown Threats on the Rise: Emerging Red-Zone Options
Identifying players with growing red-zone utilization before their breakout provides a distinct competitive advantage.
KC Concepcion: Leading Cleveland in red-zone targets over the past two weeks while operating as a primary slot target inside the 20.
Jaylen Warren: Averaging 7.6 yards on 40 touches over the last two games. High efficiency and increased red-zone involvement makes him a RB2 breakout candidate overdue for positive touchdown regression.
The Matchup Multiplier: Defenses Vulnerable Near the Goal Line
Targeting defensive matchups with high red-zone conversion rates allowed elevates starting options into high-ceiling plays.
Green Bay Packers Defense: Allowing a 63.2% red-zone TD conversion rate and a 0.96 points per RB touch, creating a prime smash spot for the Bears backfield.
Washington Commanders Defense: Surrendering a league-high 3.86 fantasy point per tight end touch, boosting the Week 5 outlook for Giants tight ends.
Start, Stash, or Stay Cautious: Fantasy Takeaways
START: Jahmyr Gibbs & Amon-Ra St. Brown: High volume paired with a matchup against an Arizona defense allowing a 55.6% red-zone conversion rate makes both Lions focal points elite Week 5 options.
STASH: KC Concepcion: High red-zone target share indicates a touchdown breakout is coming. He's an ideal bench stash in deeper PPR formats.
STAY CAUTIOUS: Juwan Johnson: High touchdown dependency against a Minnesota defense ranking first in red-zone conversion rate allowed (13.3%) makes him a risky start despite recent scoring.
Stats provided by ProFootballFocus.com and FantasyFootballers.com
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.