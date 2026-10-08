NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football Red-Zone Targets to Watch Featuring Tetairoa McMillan & CeeDee Lamb

In fantasy football, yardage builds floors, but the red zone creates matchup-winning ceilings. Understanding red-zone usage, and specifically high-value opportunities near the goal line, allows fantasy managers to look pat the obvious and identify true touchdown regression candidates.

Heading into Week 5, identifying players commanding sustainable leverage inside the 20 helps separate elite scoring threats from TD-dependent risks. Here is a breakdown of established red-zone anchors, high-leverage end-zone targets, goal-line running backs, and rising threats primed for a breakout.

Inside the 20: Players Commanding the Most Targets

The league's best pass-catchers earn their keep inside the 20 through target concentration and route design. Heavy red-zone target volume builds a resilient weekly floor for wide receivers and tight ends.

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Commands one of the highest red-zone market shares among pass catchers on a Lions team converting an elite 61.9% of red-zone trips into touchdowns.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shakes hands with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) after a touchdown against New York Jets during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb: Continues to serve as the focal point of a Dallas offense averaging 30.5 PPG and leading the NFL in red-zone touchdown efficiency at 81.3%.

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) can’t make the reception against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Likely: Leading the Giants with a commanding 31.5% target share, seeing consistent volume inside the 20.

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) flys through the air before being taken down in the second quarter, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One Step From Pay Dirt: The End-Zone Specialists

Targets inside the 10-yard line, and specifically high-aDOT end-zone looks, carries the highest point expectation

Tetairoa McMillan: Emerging as a primary end-zone weapon, commanding deep end-zone targets thanks to an elevated red-zone aDOT.

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Juwan Johnson: Leads the Saints with a 16.7% red-zone opportunity share and high touchdown efficiency.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) cathces the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Goal-Line Gatekeepers: Running Backs With Scoring Upside

Goal-line running backs with locked-in volume inside the 5-yard line offer elite weekly touchdown equity. Dual-threat backs who add red-zone targets stack additional fantasy value.

Jahmyr Gibbs: Leads all running backs in red-zone opportunity share (50%) and total red-zone touches (26), converting that volume into 7 touchdowns.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom (22) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams: Operates as the clear goal-line back for a Dallas attack that leads the NFL in red-zone efficiency, logging 22 red-zone opportunities through four weeks.

Oct 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Touchdown Threats on the Rise: Emerging Red-Zone Options

Identifying players with growing red-zone utilization before their breakout provides a distinct competitive advantage.

KC Concepcion: Leading Cleveland in red-zone targets over the past two weeks while operating as a primary slot target inside the 20.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Warren: Averaging 7.6 yards on 40 touches over the last two games. High efficiency and increased red-zone involvement makes him a RB2 breakout candidate overdue for positive touchdown regression.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) rushes the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Matchup Multiplier: Defenses Vulnerable Near the Goal Line

Targeting defensive matchups with high red-zone conversion rates allowed elevates starting options into high-ceiling plays.

Green Bay Packers Defense: Allowing a 63.2% red-zone TD conversion rate and a 0.96 points per RB touch, creating a prime smash spot for the Bears backfield.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. (15) avoids a tackle by Green Bay Packers defensive end Barryn Sorrell (99) during the second quarter of their game Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington Commanders Defense: Surrendering a league-high 3.86 fantasy point per tight end touch, boosting the Week 5 outlook for Giants tight ends.

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Tim Settle (97) reacts after a fumble against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start, Stash, or Stay Cautious: Fantasy Takeaways

START: Jahmyr Gibbs & Amon-Ra St. Brown: High volume paired with a matchup against an Arizona defense allowing a 55.6% red-zone conversion rate makes both Lions focal points elite Week 5 options.

STASH: KC Concepcion: High red-zone target share indicates a touchdown breakout is coming. He's an ideal bench stash in deeper PPR formats.

STAY CAUTIOUS: Juwan Johnson: High touchdown dependency against a Minnesota defense ranking first in red-zone conversion rate allowed (13.3%) makes him a risky start despite recent scoring.

Stats provided by ProFootballFocus.com and FantasyFootballers.com