Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Jonah Coleman, Antonio Williams, and 6 More Week 8 Waiver Wire Adds

Week 8 features a handful of enticing fantasy football waiver wire options. Injuries and increased roles for younger players have opened the door for certain players to make a difference for the rest of the season.

While some leagues have waiver signings decided by team records or other factors, others use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) to award free agents fairly. Leagues typically award $100 or $1,000 for the season, so it’s crucial not to spend your FAAB recklessly.

It can be tough to gauge how much people will bid on certain free agents, so in this article, we’ll provide a weekly guide to players to consider on the waiver wire and suggest how much to spend on them.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The players included in this article are rostered in 35% or fewer leagues on Yahoo .

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) celebrates on the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 7-10 percent of budget

Rookie Jonah Coleman has consistently made an appearance in this article this season, and his usage in Week 7 was a preview of why. Even with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey finding the end zone on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, it was Coleman who led the Denver Broncos’ RBs in snaps (30), routes run (11), carries (9), and scrimmage yards (69) in his first game back from injured reserve.

“Quite honestly, we need to get him more touches on offense. And we’ll do that"



"He’s one of our explosive playmakers.”



— Sean Payton on Marvin Mims Jr.https://t.co/PUrOajtuEd — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) October 27, 2026

It also doesn’t hurt that head coach Sean Payton went out of his way to say that Coleman needs more touches moving forward.

Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) is tackled short of the goal line by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels (53) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget, 7-10 percent of budget if you roster Christian McCaffrey

Kaelon Black has handled a decent-sized role behind Christian McCaffrey this season, but the rookie back could see even more work with CMC suffering a hamstring injury in Week 7. Although the San Francisco 49ers are on a bye week in Week 8, it’s worth stashing Black if you have the roster space in case CMC is limited or misses time.

If you’re someone who has McCaffrey, I’d be willing to spend a little more FAAB on Black to ensure I have a stranglehold on San Fran’s rushing attack.

Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget, 7-10 percent of budget if you roster Jonathan Taylor

It’s that time of year when it could be wise to target players who could benefit from potential trades. Along with being the handcuff to Jonathan Taylor , rookie Seth McGowan could see an expanded role if Taylor is traded elsewhere in the coming weeks.

The Indianapolis Colts are 2-5 entering Week 8, and they could recoup some draft capital after losing multiple picks in last season’s Sauce Gardner trade.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) is unable to make a catch while defended by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) during the second quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

An unfortunate season-ending injury to Terry McLaurin before the Washington Commanders’ bye week in Week 7 made rookie Antonio Williams a coveted waiver wire addition. That remains the case as Williams could see a post-bye rookie bump in McLaurin’s absence.

Diggs’ workload should stay largely steady; Williams could see more targets and higher volume



Dan Quinn: “Stef is doing well. Workload shouldn’t change as much. I think it’ll be others that would climb up more. Antonio Williams is one that you’d see getting more targets. So… pic.twitter.com/fweSONe4QY — MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) October 26, 2026

Although Williams hasn’t scored double-digit fantasy points since producing 16.4 in Week 1, he has the ninth-highest catch rate (75.0%) among the 75 WRs with 20-plus targets in 2026.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) scores on a touchdown reception during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Caleb Douglas returned from injury in Week 7 for the Miami Dolphins and immediately made a difference in the passing game. In Miami’s first win of the season, the first-year wideout posted a season-high 21.0 fantasy points against the New York Jets.

Among the 113 WRs with 10-plus targets this season, Douglas has the 5th-most yards per reception (20.3), the most yards after the catch per reception (11.1), and the 14th-most yards per route run (2.41). Douglas's biggest concern is inconsistent volume, as the Dolphins rank 28th in neutral pass rate (45.2%).

Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (6) pulls in a pass ahead of Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

Ja’Kobi Lane has yet to produce a fantasy-relevant performance as a rookie, but he’s earned five-plus targets in back-to-back weeks since returning from injury. Once Lamar Jackson returns, Lane could see improved production, especially if the Baltimore Ravens trade Rashod Bateman or reduce Bateman’s role.

Similar to Douglas, Lane plays in a Baltimore offense that is 26th in neutral pass rate (46.6%), and he has to compete for targets with an alpha WR (Zay Flowers).

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget

Jaylin Noel sustained a turf toe injury in the Houston Texans’ Week 7 loss to the New York Giants, paving the way for multiple wideouts on the roster. While Xavier Hutchinson isn’t an overly exciting option, he could benefit most from Noel’s potential absence.

Noel leads the Texans in slot rate (71.8%), while Hutchinson is second (50.0%), allowing Nico Collins and Marvin Harrison Jr. to operate on the outside. While Hutchinson has played just the fourth-most passing snaps (50) among Houston’s WRs since Week 4, he has the most yards after the catch per reception (6.5) and the most yards per route run (3.12) on the team during that span.

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

It remains to be seen if Terrance Ferguson is activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, but he’s still worth stashing if you have the roster space. Ferguson was seemingly headed for a breakout role after scoring 17.4 fantasy points in Week 2, and he brings a skill set that no other TE on the Rams possesses.

With Davante Adams sidelined and Puka Nacua playing through multiple injuries, Ferguson is expected to have a valuable vertical role once he returns.