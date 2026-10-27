Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Jonah Coleman, Antonio Williams, and 6 More Week 8 Waiver Wire Adds
Week 8 features a handful of enticing fantasy football waiver wire options. Injuries and increased roles for younger players have opened the door for certain players to make a difference for the rest of the season.
While some leagues have waiver signings decided by team records or other factors, others use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) to award free agents fairly. Leagues typically award $100 or $1,000 for the season, so it’s crucial not to spend your FAAB recklessly.
It can be tough to gauge how much people will bid on certain free agents, so in this article, we’ll provide a weekly guide to players to consider on the waiver wire and suggest how much to spend on them.
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The players included in this article are rostered in 35% or fewer leagues on Yahoo.
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
FAAB Recommendation: 7-10 percent of budget
Rookie Jonah Coleman has consistently made an appearance in this article this season, and his usage in Week 7 was a preview of why. Even with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey finding the end zone on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, it was Coleman who led the Denver Broncos’ RBs in snaps (30), routes run (11), carries (9), and scrimmage yards (69) in his first game back from injured reserve.
It also doesn’t hurt that head coach Sean Payton went out of his way to say that Coleman needs more touches moving forward.
Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers
FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget, 7-10 percent of budget if you roster Christian McCaffrey
Kaelon Black has handled a decent-sized role behind Christian McCaffrey this season, but the rookie back could see even more work with CMC suffering a hamstring injury in Week 7. Although the San Francisco 49ers are on a bye week in Week 8, it’s worth stashing Black if you have the roster space in case CMC is limited or misses time.
If you’re someone who has McCaffrey, I’d be willing to spend a little more FAAB on Black to ensure I have a stranglehold on San Fran’s rushing attack.
Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts
FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget, 7-10 percent of budget if you roster Jonathan Taylor
It’s that time of year when it could be wise to target players who could benefit from potential trades. Along with being the handcuff to Jonathan Taylor, rookie Seth McGowan could see an expanded role if Taylor is traded elsewhere in the coming weeks.
The Indianapolis Colts are 2-5 entering Week 8, and they could recoup some draft capital after losing multiple picks in last season’s Sauce Gardner trade.
Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders
FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget
An unfortunate season-ending injury to Terry McLaurin before the Washington Commanders’ bye week in Week 7 made rookie Antonio Williams a coveted waiver wire addition. That remains the case as Williams could see a post-bye rookie bump in McLaurin’s absence.
Although Williams hasn’t scored double-digit fantasy points since producing 16.4 in Week 1, he has the ninth-highest catch rate (75.0%) among the 75 WRs with 20-plus targets in 2026.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins
FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget
Caleb Douglas returned from injury in Week 7 for the Miami Dolphins and immediately made a difference in the passing game. In Miami’s first win of the season, the first-year wideout posted a season-high 21.0 fantasy points against the New York Jets.
Among the 113 WRs with 10-plus targets this season, Douglas has the 5th-most yards per reception (20.3), the most yards after the catch per reception (11.1), and the 14th-most yards per route run (2.41). Douglas's biggest concern is inconsistent volume, as the Dolphins rank 28th in neutral pass rate (45.2%).
Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens
FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget
Ja’Kobi Lane has yet to produce a fantasy-relevant performance as a rookie, but he’s earned five-plus targets in back-to-back weeks since returning from injury. Once Lamar Jackson returns, Lane could see improved production, especially if the Baltimore Ravens trade Rashod Bateman or reduce Bateman’s role.
Similar to Douglas, Lane plays in a Baltimore offense that is 26th in neutral pass rate (46.6%), and he has to compete for targets with an alpha WR (Zay Flowers).
Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Houston Texans
FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget
Jaylin Noel sustained a turf toe injury in the Houston Texans’ Week 7 loss to the New York Giants, paving the way for multiple wideouts on the roster. While Xavier Hutchinson isn’t an overly exciting option, he could benefit most from Noel’s potential absence.
Noel leads the Texans in slot rate (71.8%), while Hutchinson is second (50.0%), allowing Nico Collins and Marvin Harrison Jr. to operate on the outside. While Hutchinson has played just the fourth-most passing snaps (50) among Houston’s WRs since Week 4, he has the most yards after the catch per reception (6.5) and the most yards per route run (3.12) on the team during that span.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams
FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget
It remains to be seen if Terrance Ferguson is activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, but he’s still worth stashing if you have the roster space. Ferguson was seemingly headed for a breakout role after scoring 17.4 fantasy points in Week 2, and he brings a skill set that no other TE on the Rams possesses.
With Davante Adams sidelined and Puka Nacua playing through multiple injuries, Ferguson is expected to have a valuable vertical role once he returns.
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin