One WR to Target in Every Round of Fantasy Football in 2026 Featuring Drake London

Winning your fantasy football draft starts with finding value at every turn. From, Drake London to late-round sleepers, these are the wide receivers worth targeting in each round of your 2026 draft. Every round presents a difference-maker at wide receiver. Knowing when to strike on proven production and when to chase upside can be the difference between a good roster and a championship contender.

Round 1: Ja'Marr Chase

Drafting an elite, bulletproof wide receiver like Chase in Round 1 locks down your WR1 slot with an aggressive foundation. It provides the flexibility to draft running backs, tight ends, or a stack with Joe Burrow in the mid-rounds without worrying about weak wide receiver production.

If you hold a top-5 pick in your draft, Chase provides the rare combination of floor (150+ targe projection) and overall WR1 ceiling in a pass-first offense.

Round 2: A.J. Brown

An elite yards per route run (YPRR) machine, Brown remains one of the most explosive wideouts in football. He's capable of taking slant passes 70 yards on any given play. The three-time Pro Bowl WR gives you double-digit touchdown upside and massive weekly variance in the best way possible. He is the kind of WR1 that wins head-to-head matchups single-handedly.

Round 3: Drake London

In most competitive drafts, London goes off the board as a high-end WR1/WR2 candidate in the mid-to-late 2nd round. If he slips tot he 3rd round, you are taking advantage of a draft board drop capturing a player who projects for a top-10 wide receiver workload ata WR2 price tag.

If London is available in the 3rd round, draft him without hesitation. The volume floor, physical talent, and immediate draft value make him one of the best bargains on the board.

Round 4: Garrett Wilson

In the 4th round, you are drafting Wilson to be your WR2 or high-upside flex. For that cost, you get a receiver who commands a 25%+ target share and has eclipsed 140+ targets in every full season of his career. That level of target volume in the 4th round is hard to find.

Round 5: Tetairoa McMillan

His standard market consensus ADP currently sits near the late 3rd/early 4th round. Getting Carolina's primary perimeter target in Round 5 means you are capturing elite draft value and completely insulating yourself against any market risk.

If McMillan slides to the 5th round, pull the trigger without hesitation as he will give your roster a stable 1,000-yard floor with potential WR2 output at a WR3 draft price.

Round 6: Jayden Reed

His current market consensus ADP sits closer to Rounds 7/8, so taking him in Round 6 means paying a full-round premium. There are strong reasons why grabbing Reed early could pay off. Unlike traditional perimeter-only receivers, Green Bay uses Reed as a dynamic weapon.

He commands high-percentage targets out of the slot and regularly gets designed rushing attempts near the end zone. That dual-threat role gives him a built-in weekly scoring floor in PPR formats.

Round 7: Luther Burden III

Getting Burden III in Round 7 is an absolute steal and a phenomemal value pick. The main reason he might fall this far in drafts is due to a minor groin injury he suffered that will sideline him for a few weeks heading into Week 1.

Luther Burden is an early WR league-winner candidate ‼️@dwainmcfarland breaks down the upside that Bears second-year wideout Luther Burden brings to the table in 2026 fantasy football.



Read here: https://t.co/l0RyNWWXed pic.twitter.com/zRvNDzy2F4 — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) April 14, 2026

While he is expected back around he start of the regular season, manager injury anxiety frequently causes dynamic wideouts to slide past their normal price tag.

Round 8: Jaylin Noel

Taking Noel in Round 8 is a classic mid-round upside play, particularly in PPR and half-PPR formats. By this stage of the draft, most safe, high-volume starters are off the board, shifting the focus toward dynamic playmakers capable of outperforming their ADP.

If you secured high-floor starters in Rounds 1 through 5, Noel represents an ideal target in Round 8.

Round 9: Josh Downs

Downs is a natural seperator with exceptional short-area quickness. He serves as a reliable safety valve in the short-to-intermediate passing game, making him ideal for PPR and half-PPR formats.

In Round 9, you are drafting him as a WR4 or bench Flex; you are drafting him as a WR4 or bench Flex; if he emerges as his team's top target earner, you gain WR3/Flex production at a bargain price.

Round 10: Darnell Mooney

'While Drake London and Kyle Pitts command early-round hype, Mooney operates as a clean field-stretching WR2 in a high-volume passing game.

Today is a good day to acquire Darnell Mooney in your fantasy football league. pic.twitter.com/XPKJRVywuR — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) May 22, 2026

He offers consistent target depth and week-to-week splash-play upside as a WR4 or bench Flex option.

Round 11: Stefon Diggs

Following his late-summer signing with the Commanders, Diggs offers incredible value falling to this point in drafts. He remains one of the NFL's most efficient route runners, coming off an 85-catch, 1,000 yard campaign.

I’m TARGETING these players to smash their ADP and help win championships.



Stefon Diggs (ADP WR46) pic.twitter.com/BjlLqba6jh — Start Sit 'Em (@StartSitEmFF) August 13, 2026

Operating as a 1B option alongside Terry McLaurin for Jayden Daniels, getting a wide receiver with proven 100-target potential in the 11th round is a steal in PPR formats.

Round 12: Xavier Worthy

In the 12th round, you aren’t paying a premium for Worthy’s profile.

Will Xavier Worthy be a Fantasy WR1 in 2025? 📈 pic.twitter.com/v4UWUlDCKI — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) January 30, 2025

If his boom-or-bust inconsistency continues, he remains an easy drop for a waiver-wire pickup.

If he breaks out, you land a potential Flex starter for minimal draft capital.

Round 13: Rashid Shaheed

With 4.3 speed, Shaheed offers home-run potential on any given play. In Round 13, you aren’t looking for a safe 6-catch, 50-yard floor.

You’re taking a shot on a deep-threat who can drop 20+ fantasy points on just three targets.

With your starting lineup and depth already established, if Shaheed remains a volatile, low-target option behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, he is an easy cut for a waiver addition.

Round 14: Jalen Coker

Coker quietly posted impressive underlying efficiency metrics the second half of last season. In games where he was fully healthy, he commanded a 20% target share and 2.30 yards per route run, rivaling top teammates for primary target looks.

With Carolina’s receiving corps relying heavily on its young core, Coker provides genuine WR3/Flex upside as a Round 14 fly