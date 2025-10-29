Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor Lead NFL MVP Race Ahead of Week 9
We are heading into Week 9, and the NFL MVP picture is starting to clear up. It's been an interesting race to see the least. There are some familiar faces in the mix, and some up-and-coming stars getting into the mix. We even have a non-quarterback making a legitimate case for himself. This is our Week 9 NFL MVP ladder.
1. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Just when people start to accept that Mahomes may no longer be the prolific quarterback he was earlier in his career, he comes out and has a monster statistical season. He's already thrown for 2,099 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while adding 280 yards and four TDs on the ground. That's enough to make him the fantasy QB1 overall. At no point in the 2020s was Mahomes not the best quarterback in the league, but now he's posting the numbers to be back at the top of the MVP conversation.
2. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor has been the best player in the NFL this season and deserves to be in the No. 1 spot. If this were the fantasy MVP, he certainly would be. However, he's facing an uphill battle because he's not a quarterback, and that's who the NFL makes their money off of, so they love throwing awards at them. Nevertheless, Taylor is on pace to have a historic season and could make his case undeniable. Already, he has racked up 850 rushing yards, 206 receiving yards, and 14 TDs. He's already scored three TDs in a game four times this season. If he can push 2,000 yards and 30 TDs, it's going to be tough not to give him the MVP this season.
3. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
It didn't take long for Maye to break out as an NFL quarterback. He has the Patriots in first place in the AFC East ahead of the heavily favored Bills. Maye has thrown for 2,026 yards, 15 TDs, and three interceptions, and added 250 yards and two TDs on the ground. Winning an MVP this season could quickly build his star power. Fantasy owners already know his name because he's the QB2 overall this season.
4. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Allen is having another great year, but the bar has been raised after he won an MVP last year. It's the same thing that happened to Lamar Jackson last season. We all know Jackson deserved the MVP more than Allen last season, but once you win one, you're also competing against yourself. For whatever reason, the voters get fatigued giving it to the same player multiple times. It just is what it is, but Allen will have to do a lot more than he's already done to have a legitimate shot to be named MVP.
5. QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mayfield is falling down this ladder. We still have him at No. 5, but you can make a case for other players not listed to be in this spot. He started off the season on fire, but has now had two consecutive shaky games. That's enough to send you into a freefall when talking about the best of the best in an MVP conversation.