The Must-Have Printable Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Non-PPR Positional Rankings
The NFL season is less than a week away, and fantasy football draft weekend is officially here. With Thursday night’s opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles just a few days away, the time for research and preparation is over. The preseason is in the books, the rookies have been evaluated, and final roster cuts are complete—now it’s time to build your championship roster.
Don’t worry, the team here at Fantasy Sports On SI has you covered with a comprehensive cheat sheet with positional rankings to help you dominate your league mates on draft day. Keep in mind that this cheat sheet was created specifically for Non-PPR formats so you’ll see yardage and touchdown monsters higher than reception machines.
Looking for a PPR cheat sheet? CLICK HERE!
Quarterbacks
Our top five quarterbacks are pretty chalky but the order may be surprising. Yes, Josh Allen is the QB1 but most outlets have Lamar Jackson listed as the QB2 (and in some cases even the QB1). Jackson is currently our fourth-ranked quarterback with second-year sensation Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts leapfrogging him in the rankings.
After a sensational rookie season with the Commanders, Jayden Daniels looks primed to deliver another league-winning fantasy campaign in 2025, with any talk of a sophomore slump already out the window—especially after Terry McLaurin inked his contract extension. The arrival of former 49ers star Deebo Samuel only adds more firepower to an offense bursting with potential, setting the stage for fireworks in Washington. And with Brian Robinson Jr. now in San Francisco, the pressure could fall even more on Daniels and the passing game if the backfield trio of Austin Ekeler, Chris Rodriguez, and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt can’t hold up their end.
You may also be somewhat surprised to see Caleb Williams crack the top 10 and J.J. McCarthy as a fringe QB1 in what will be his first NFL season after missing the entirety of 2024.
Running Backs
Last season, Saquon Barkley was the top running back in Non-PPR formats while Jahmyr Gibbs slightly edged him out in PPR leagues. This season, we expect Gibbs to reign supreme in both formats. If David Montgomery suffers any type of injury, Gibbs could put together one of the best seasons we’ve ever seen from a running back.
And although Christian McCaffrey carries a ton of risk, we still have him firmly entrenched as an RB1 with top-five upside. Assuming he stays healthy, he’s a solid late first-round, or early-second round selection at a discount given his effectiveness both in between the tackles and as a pass catcher.
Most will be extremely surprised to see Austin Ekeler back among the RB2s as a top-15 option but following the trade of B-Rob, Ekeler should benefit the most in Washington’s backfield. He could be the best value of the entire draft.
Wide Receivers
Ja’Marr Chase is not the WR1 in our Non-PPR wide receiver projections. That honor belongs to CeeDee Lamb. Lamb finished ninth in standard wide receiver scoring last season. Over the past three seasons, he’s maintained a solid floor of roughly 152 targets—about 10 per game.
Lamb is a true fantasy beast, boasting excellent opportunities in nearly every matchup. While injuries and some regression in the Cowboys’ offense slightly dampened his big-play impact last year, he remains a top-tier option. Heading into September, Lamb ranks third among wideouts according to high-stakes ADP, and the market should view him as a 120-catch, 1,500+ yard, double-digit touchdown wide receiver.
You will also notice that Terry McLaurin has entered the top 10 again after signing his contract and Xavier Worthy has skyrocketed to WR15 following the Rashee Rice six-game suspension.
Tight Ends
There’s no surprise here as Brock Bowers and Trey McBride headline the tight end player pool heading into 2025. Grasping the true edge of an elite tight end can be tricky but with Bowers, fantasy managers can bank on a rock-solid 100-catch floor, north of 1,000 yards, and the very real potential for a scoring spike.
Although George Kittle finished as the TE1 in this format last year, we expect Bowers and McBride to lead the way with Kittle coming in as the TE3. The top five tight ends are rounded out by Mark Andrews and Sam LaPorta. We LOVE Travis Kelce, but only in PPR formats. In Standard scoring leagues, Kelce is the TE7.
DOWNLOAD THE PRINTABLE NON-PPR CHEAT SHEET HERE!