Fantasy Sports

Geno Smith Cracks Top 10 In Week 4 Quarterback Rankings And Projections

Geno Smith surges up the Week 4 fantasy football quarterback rankings and projections as injuries shake up the position.

Shawn Childs

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Injuries to quarterbacks led to a down-scoring week. Only nine QBs finished with 20.00 fantasy points or more, with three preseason favorites scoring well – Jalen Hurts (32.30 – 1st), Lamar Jackson (29.90 – 3rd), and Josh Allen (25.15 – 5th).

Caleb Williams (298/4) ranked second in Week 3 at quarterback, thanks to his best showing in his pro career. His success moved him to third overall in quarterback scoring (78.45) in four-point passing touchdowns formats.

Two quarterbacks came off the bench to post top ten scores (Marcus Mariota – 23.35 and Tyrod Taylor – 20.65). Both players helped their value with production in the run game.

Justin Herbert (300/1) was the only quarterback to pass for 300 yards. Four other QBs had three touchdowns – Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Geno Smith.

Here’s a look at the other quarterbacks that ranked in the top 10 in Week 3:

  • Geno Smith (28.95 – 3rd)
  • Drake Maye (23.90 – 6th)
  • Baker Mayfield (20.05 – 9th)
  • Sam Darnold (18.90 – 10th)

Top 12 Quarterbacks After Week 3

After three games, here are the top 12 quarterbacks:

  • Lamar Jackson (89.90)
  • Josh Allen (81.15)
  • Caleb Williams (78.45)
  • Daniel Jones (76.30)
  • Drake Maye (72.15)
  • Justin Herbert (71.90)
  • Jalen Hurts (70.65)
  • Patrick Mahomes (68.95)
  • Baker Mayfield (66.35)
  • Jared Goff (66.25)
  • Geno Smith (59.05)
  • Russell Wilson (57.30)

Quarterback Bust of the Week 

Week 3 Fantasy Football Bust: Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcon
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) warms up before a game between Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Over the past two games, Penix passed for 307 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions on the road. He completed only 50% of his 36 passes vs. the Panthers (7.50 fantasy points) in Week 3 despite not taking a sack, opening the door for Kirk Cousins to get on the field. Wins will determine his ability to keep his starting job. The fantasy market should be looking for an upgrade at QB2 or, at the very least, backing him up with Cousins.

Runner Ups: Russell Wilson (180/0 with two interceptions and 27 rushing yards) and Jake Browning (140/1 with two interceptions)

Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.

My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections Preview

Here’s a look at our opening Week 4 top 12 quarterback projections:

Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections Preview
Shawn Childs

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes Skyrockets Up Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings And Projection
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The offense magic of the Chiefs’ offense appears to be gone with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice out of the lineup. Mahomes tends to find a way to create winning plays, even with questionable receiving talent on the field. He ranks third at quarterback this week based on the Ravens’ struggles on defense rather than his passing success. This game could go sideways for the Chiefs if Baltimore controls the clock with a rebound in their run game. I rated Xavier Worthy to play this week, but Kansas City has hinted that he will be on a snap count.

The loser of this game will be 1-3.

Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

After hitting on three long scoring plays last week, Smith finds himself back in the top 10 in quarterback rankings due to his favorable matchup against the Bears.

His star tight end, Brock Bowers, has yet to have an impact fantasy day or reach the end zone. The Raiders must address their run game issues to get Ashton Jeany running at full efficiency. Las Vegas has a better foundation than most expect in the passing game, when adding in the developing explosiveness of Tre Tucker with Jakobi Meyers and Bowers. Dont’e Thornton also offers difference-maker upside. 

I have Justin Fields rated to start against the Dolphins. If he doesn’t clear concussion protocol, I’ll upgrade the Jets’ offense later in the week.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR FULL WEEK 4 QUARTERBACK FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS!

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Rankings