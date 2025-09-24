Geno Smith Cracks Top 10 In Week 4 Quarterback Rankings And Projections
Injuries to quarterbacks led to a down-scoring week. Only nine QBs finished with 20.00 fantasy points or more, with three preseason favorites scoring well – Jalen Hurts (32.30 – 1st), Lamar Jackson (29.90 – 3rd), and Josh Allen (25.15 – 5th).
Caleb Williams (298/4) ranked second in Week 3 at quarterback, thanks to his best showing in his pro career. His success moved him to third overall in quarterback scoring (78.45) in four-point passing touchdowns formats.
Two quarterbacks came off the bench to post top ten scores (Marcus Mariota – 23.35 and Tyrod Taylor – 20.65). Both players helped their value with production in the run game.
Justin Herbert (300/1) was the only quarterback to pass for 300 yards. Four other QBs had three touchdowns – Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Geno Smith.
Here’s a look at the other quarterbacks that ranked in the top 10 in Week 3:
- Geno Smith (28.95 – 3rd)
- Drake Maye (23.90 – 6th)
- Baker Mayfield (20.05 – 9th)
- Sam Darnold (18.90 – 10th)
Top 12 Quarterbacks After Week 3
After three games, here are the top 12 quarterbacks:
- Lamar Jackson (89.90)
- Josh Allen (81.15)
- Caleb Williams (78.45)
- Daniel Jones (76.30)
- Drake Maye (72.15)
- Justin Herbert (71.90)
- Jalen Hurts (70.65)
- Patrick Mahomes (68.95)
- Baker Mayfield (66.35)
- Jared Goff (66.25)
- Geno Smith (59.05)
- Russell Wilson (57.30)
Quarterback Bust of the Week
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Over the past two games, Penix passed for 307 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions on the road. He completed only 50% of his 36 passes vs. the Panthers (7.50 fantasy points) in Week 3 despite not taking a sack, opening the door for Kirk Cousins to get on the field. Wins will determine his ability to keep his starting job. The fantasy market should be looking for an upgrade at QB2 or, at the very least, backing him up with Cousins.
Runner Ups: Russell Wilson (180/0 with two interceptions and 27 rushing yards) and Jake Browning (140/1 with two interceptions)
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 4 top 12 quarterback projections:
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
The offense magic of the Chiefs’ offense appears to be gone with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice out of the lineup. Mahomes tends to find a way to create winning plays, even with questionable receiving talent on the field. He ranks third at quarterback this week based on the Ravens’ struggles on defense rather than his passing success. This game could go sideways for the Chiefs if Baltimore controls the clock with a rebound in their run game. I rated Xavier Worthy to play this week, but Kansas City has hinted that he will be on a snap count.
The loser of this game will be 1-3.
Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
After hitting on three long scoring plays last week, Smith finds himself back in the top 10 in quarterback rankings due to his favorable matchup against the Bears.
His star tight end, Brock Bowers, has yet to have an impact fantasy day or reach the end zone. The Raiders must address their run game issues to get Ashton Jeany running at full efficiency. Las Vegas has a better foundation than most expect in the passing game, when adding in the developing explosiveness of Tre Tucker with Jakobi Meyers and Bowers. Dont’e Thornton also offers difference-maker upside.
I have Justin Fields rated to start against the Dolphins. If he doesn’t clear concussion protocol, I’ll upgrade the Jets’ offense later in the week.
