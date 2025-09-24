Geno Smith And Jaxson Dart Lead Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers
The quarterback position has been hit harder and faster by injuries than at any point in recent memory. With so many quarterbacks going down, along with others suffering from subpar play, this has been an important time to successfully identify and stream quarterbacks. These are the top quarterback streaming options for Week 4.
Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
Up to this point, Smith has been a QB1 this season, coming into Week 4 as the QB12 overall. He's coming off a big game against the Washington Commanders, in which he threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions to bring his season totals up to 831 yards, four TDs, and four interceptions.
So far this season, he has had two strong games and one dud game, which is what you get with Smith and why he's a streaming option despite being the QB12 this season. The matchup sets up well for him this week against the Chicago Bears, whose secondary has been decimated. They are missing their top two corners in Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. Smith should be able to exploit them through the air this week.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
The New England Patriots are a defense we are targeting this season. They have been vulnerable to big plays downfield on a near-constant basis so far this season. Young hasn't looked great, but he hasn't been awful either. If nothing else, he's throwing the ball a lot, already having 114 attempts on the season, and he's accounted for 653 total yards and five TDs through three games. His stud rookie wide receiver should be able to exploit this defense downfield and help Young have a big day. He should be a solid streaming option this week with some nice upside.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
If you really want to roll the dice this week, you could roll with the rookie who was just named the Giants' starting quarterback after Russell Wilson played himself out of a job last week. While he's only played a few snaps so far as a rookie, the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft looked great in the preseason. He also brings a lot more mobility to the position than Wilson does at this point in his career.
Despite not having a great matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this week, the benefit you could have if you stream Dart is adding a potential breakout star to your fantasy team for the rest of the season. That generally isn't an opportunity you get when picking up a streaming option.
Jaxson Dart 2025 Preseason Analysis:
Prior to the season, Senior Fantasy Expert Shawn Childs had this to say about the Giants rookie:
Over his three seasons at Mississippi, Daft improved each year, highlighted by leading the SEC in completion rate (69.3), passing yards (4,279), yards per pass attempt (10.8), and quarterback rating (180.7). He went 21-5 over the past two seasons, including two wins in bowl games.
His college career began at USC in 2021, where Dart started three of his six games. Over his four seasons in college, he passed for 11,970 yards with 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Defenses sacked him 74 times (27 and 28 over the last two years). Dart was an active runner (393/1,541/14).
Dart has the tools to threaten a defense at all three levels with his arm while also being a daylight runner when a passing play breaks down. He runs with agility and finish, giving him goal-line and red-zone value in scoring. His passing rhythm tends to be on time, with a feel for looking off a deep safety.
The next step in his development is improving his passing when moving to either sideline. He must drive the ball better when under duress and learn how to deal with camping safeties in the deep passing game.
The Giants added Dart with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His ability to run and pass should give New York a better path to move the ball, but Dart must prove he can win games in the NFL.
Dart will get his opportunity to prove he can lead the G-Men to their first victory of the season in Week 4 against the Chargers. With solid weapons at his disposal including Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Cam Skattebo in the backfield, the future is now in New York. And although this isn't the easiest matchup, New York will likely be playing catch up late in the game, which means the rookie will let it fly in the fourth quarter. He could tally some nice garbage time production even if it's a blowout.