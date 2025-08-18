Ranking 150 Wide Receivers for Your 2025 Fantasy Football Drafts
In PPR formats, volume is king. Receivers who garner a ton of targets produce league-winning results. Just look at last year’s target leaders–Ja’Marr Chase (175), Malik Nabers (170), and Drake London (158). Those three receivers finished as the WR1, WR6, and WR5 respectively in PPR formats.
With Week 2 of the NFL preseason in the books after tonight’s Monday Night Football clash between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals, fantasy football drafts are in full swing. It’s important to have rankings and projections you trust when arriving at your fantasy football drafts. Let’s take a look at the top 150 wide receivers heading into the 2025 NFL season.
Ja’Marr Chase: Can He Defend His Triple Crown And Finish As Fantasy’s WR1 Again?
Surprise, surprise, Bengals electric wideout Ja’Marr Chase tops our 2025 wide receiver rankings in PPR, Half-PPR, and Standard formats. However, history shows repeatable production after monster seasons can be tricky:
- 2019 Michael Thomas (149/1,725/9 → 40/438 in 2020)
- 2021 Cooper Kupp (145/1,947/16 → 75/812/6 in 2022)
- 2022 Justin Jefferson (128/1,809/8 → 68/1,074/5 in 2023)
- 2023 Tyreek Hill (119/1,799/13 → 81/959/8 in 2024)
- 2023 CeeDee Lamb (135/1,749/12 → 101/1,194/6 in 2024)
The Bengals boast a top-tier passing attack that will rank high in completions and attempts, giving Chase another elite opportunity. His knack for snagging short catches, turning them into explosive gains (19 receptions of 20+ yards, eight of which went 40+), and finding the end zone gives him a sky-high floor while flashing game-breaking upside. For 2025, a safe projection lands at 120 catches for 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns—but if Cincinnati’s offense clicks, Chase has the talent to post one of the best seasons in NFL history.
CeeDee Lamb Vs. Justin Jefferson
CeeDee Lamb finished eighth in PPR wide receiver scoring last season with 264.4 points, and he was on pace to flirt with 300 if he had played a full 17 games. Over the past three seasons, he’s maintained a solid floor of roughly 152 targets—about 10 per game.
Lamb is a true fantasy beast, boasting excellent opportunities in nearly every matchup. While injuries and some regression in the Cowboys’ offense slightly dampened his big-play impact last year, he remains a top-tier option. Heading into late August, Lamb ranks third among wideouts according to high-stakes ADP, and the market should view him as a 120-catch, 1,500+ yard, double-digit touchdown wide receiver.
Last season, Chase outpaced Justin Jefferson by 85.3 fantasy points—over five points per game—highlighting the Bengals’ pass-heavy attack compared with Minnesota’s. Based on 2024 passing attempts (Cincinnati 652 vs. Minnesota 548), Chase has the edge, though it’s worth noting the Vikings threw even more with Kirk Cousins in 2022 and 2023. Jefferson finished as fantasy’s No. 2 wideout last year, but to close the gap at the top, he needs J.J. McCarthy to push the ball downfield more often.
Heading into 2025, Jefferson projects as a top-six draft pick, though he may slide behind three elite running backs—Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Saquon Barkley—in early drafts. When the stars align, he has the talent and opportunity for a monster 120-catch, 1,800-yard, 15-touchdown season—especially if Minnesota leans on the pass more in 2025.
That being said, the addition of George Pickens should provide Lamb with more one-on-one opportunities and given the Cowboys’ lack of options in the backfield, we expect Lamb to slightly outpace Jefferson in 2025.
Ladd McConkey Breakout Season Incoming
Rounding out the top 10 PPR receivers for the 2025 season is Los Angeles Chargers second-year stud Ladd McConkey. McConkey averaged 19.2 PPR fantasy points over his snaps last season—a pace that would have ranked him as the second-best wide receiver if sustained across all 17 games. Despite missing Week 14 with a knee issue and finishing the year nursing a minor toe injury, he showed elite upside.
Looking ahead to 2025, McConkey is on track to become a 100-catch threat with plenty of big-play and touchdown potential. Currently ranked 11th at wide receiver in ADP, he offers fantasy managers a coveted mix of consistency and upside. With a projected 140+ targets and the Chargers’ thin tight end position, McConkey could be the go-to option in a potent passing attack.