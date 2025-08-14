Ranking The Giants On Offense: Avoid Malik Nabers But Stash This Rookie Running Back
The 2025 fantasy football season brings plenty of intrigue for the New York Giants’ skill players, with high expectations for some and caution flags for others. From fading Malik Nabers due to injury risk and offensive limitations to targeting Cam Skattebo’s power-run upside and keeping a close eye on Jalin Hyatt’s breakout potential, here’s the full breakdown for your draft prep.
Fade
Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver
I can’t get my head around drafting Nabers as a top-five wide receiver. I understand his talent and ceiling, but the Giants have a below-par offense that should focus on controlling the clock with the run game. His success last year was driven by targets (170), highlighted by 10 games (18, 12, 15, 13, 11, 10, 13, 10, 14, and 14). In essence, Nabers had an elite pass-catching opportunity at wide receiver in his rookie season, and he missed two games.
This summer, he picked up a shoulder injury, which is expected to clear up by Week 1. In his rookie season, Nabers saw his season end with a toe issue, which was also present in his college career. He also had multiple minor injuries – knee, groin, and hip while missing time with a concussion.
Last season, New York’s wide receiver surprisingly ranked second in wide receiver catches (251) and targets (402) while gaining a league-low 10.2 yards per catch. In comparison, the Steelers (with Russell Wilson behind center for 11 games) completed a league-low 139 passes to their wideout while gaining the second-most yards per catch (14.4).
I’m not sold on the Giants’ passing game, and Nabers has enough dents in his injury profile to rank him lower than WR4 this draft season. I expect a regression in chances, putting him more in range of a Ladd McConkey and Drake London. I don’t expect to have Nabers on any teams this year at his current price point, and I could see his toe injury returning at some point in 2025.
Nabers is currently the WR6 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.
Sleeper
Cam Skattebo, Running Back
In July, Skattebo started to get some draft momentum. He picked up a hamstring injury in early August, which has slowed down the excitement in his 2025 fantasy outlook. I view his injury as a potential positive, as it creates a more favorable ADP and running back ranking (RB37 – RB34 over the last week in July) for Skattebo.
On game day, the football field is Skattebo’s battlefield. He looks for hits while offering finishing power at the end of his run. I don’t know if he was bullied at a younger age or needs anger management classes. He aims to go 15 rounds for 60 minutes to be the best running back on the field. Skattebo has a good feel for his role and spacing in the passing game, and protecting the quarterback is like a lunch break in high school.
His 40-yard dash (about 4.55) is trailing the elite running backs, but Skattebo makes up for this shortfall with strength. At 5’9” and 220 lbs., he brings a different profile to the NFL. His lower half is short but stout, creating quick steps to maneuver through traffic.
I don’t love the Giants’ offense this season, but I’m in Skattebo’s camp at running back for New York. His three-down profile should win over the long season, and the Giants should give him more chances at the goal line.
Skattebo is currently the RB35 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.
Deep Sleeper
Jalin Hyatt, Wide Receiver
In the offseason, Hyatt worked hard to get stronger by adding more bulk (up to about 190 lbs.). He left a mid-June practice with a minor leg issue, and an unknown issue has him on the sidelines again in mid-August. Based on speed, talent, and ceiling, Hyatt has an excellent chance at emerging as New York’s second-best wide receiver in 2025. A player to follow, and the fantasy market has been waiting for him to break out after showcasing a high ceiling in his final season (67/1,267/15) in college in 2022. He will be found in the free agent pool in almost all fantasy leagues in Week 1.
Hyatt is currently the WR139 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.
Read the full in-depth breakdown of all skill players on the Giants heading into the 2025 fantasy football season.