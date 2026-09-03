Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Jaylen Warren: Which Fantasy Football Running Back Has More Upside in 2026?

As fantasy football managers finalize their draft boards for the 2026 NFL season, the middle rounds present a classic crossroads at the running back position. The decision between New England's Rhamondre Stevenson and Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren frames a fundamental roster-building debate. Do you bank on a high-volume, goal-line anchor with guaranteed leverage inside the 5-yard line, or do you draft an explosive dual-threat playmaker who leverages efficient passing-game work into consistent weekly production?

While both options project as steady Flex-to-RB2 candidates, their contrasting underlying metrics and team environments paint very different pictures regarding who holds the superior combination of volume, consistency, and a league-winning ceiling.

Rhomandre Stevenson: The Heavyweight Workhorse Profile

Stevenson remains the physical anchor of the New England Patriots' ground attack after a highly efficient 2025 campaign. Despite sharing backfield snaps with TreVeyon Henderson, Stevenson established himself as the team's most trusted option down the stretch. His fantasy value relies on power between the tackles, strong yardage creation after contact, and valuable high-leverage scoring attempts.

Fantasy managers who worry about Henderson eating into Stevenson's touches shouldn't worry. When comparing the two, it's clear that Stevenson has the edge for RB1 in New England. He's bigger, has better vision and can make a difference in the Patriots' passing attack. Also not to mention the fact that he is a viable pass blocker which gives him legitimate three-down potential.

Key Metrics & Fantasy Takeaway

2025 Regular Season Output: 130 carries for 603 rushing yards (4.6 YPC) and 7 touchdowns, alongside 32 receptions for 345 receiving yards (10.8 YPR) and 2 receiving scores in 14 games.

Goal-Line Control: Handled 50% of the Patriots' carries inside the 5-yard line compared to Henderson's 27.3% share.

Final Assessment: Stevenson delivers high efficiency on a per-touch basis, backed by a dominant 3.83 yards after contact per carry. In a high-scoring offense led by quarterback Drake Maye, Stevenson carries double-digit touchdown potential as the primary goal-line option.

Jaylen Warren: The Pass-Catching Specialist

Pittsburgh's Warren offers an alternative route to fantasy viability. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Warren expanded his role through elite-tackle-breaking ability and consistent target volume.

Warren continues to excel in advanced efficiency metrics, regularly pacing the Steelers' backfield in forcing missed tackles and generating explosive gains. Having fellow teammate Rico Dowdle could take away from his fantasy metrics to an extent, but there is also the idea of the new coaching staff leaning on him more.

Which Steelers RB will finish the season with more fantasy points?



Jaylen Warren

Rico Dowdle pic.twitter.com/vz3xUYNkLg — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 27, 2026

Key Metrics & Fantasy Takeaway

2025 Total Production: 211 carries for 958 rushing yards (4.5 YPC) and 6 touchdowns, paired with 40 receptions for 333 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns across 16 games.

Playmaking Efficiency: Ranked 6th in missed tackle rate, 9th in yards after contact per attempt, and 3rd in yards per route run among running backs in 2025.

TARGET: Jaylen Warren 🟡



- Career-high 1,291 scrimmage yards last season

- 3rd among RBs in yards per route run

- 6th in missed tackle rate



Warren just proved he can handle a lead-back workload while maintaining elite efficiency, making him one of my favorite RB2 values. pic.twitter.com/goQrIT3Pm8 — Ryan Linkletter (@blitzlink_) August 30, 2026

Final Assessment: Warren's elite career 4.7 yards-per-carry average illustrates his big-play ability. Even if backfield additions like Dowdle absorb a portion of early-down carries, Warren's receiving profile and tackle-breaking skills provide a stable weekly floor.

The Final Draft Day Verdict

Draft Stevenson if you are prioritizing goal-line workload and touchdown equity. He plays in an ascending offense and possesses the heavy goal-line share needed to deliver multi-touchdown upside.

Draft Warren if you are building a Zero-RB or Hero-RB startegy in PPR leagues. Warren's receiving totals and tackle-breaking efficiency offer week-to-week stability regardless of game script.