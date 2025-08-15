Don't Sleep On Ricky Pearsall, Plus More San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Player Rankings
The San Francisco 49ers enter 2025 with intriguing fantasy football storylines, from rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall’s potential breakout to Christian McCaffrey’s high-risk, high-reward profile. With injuries opening the door for sleepers like Jordan James, savvy managers could find league-winning value in San Francisco’s offense.
Sleeper
Ricky Pearsall, Wide Receiver
The 49ers saw enough in his game to draft Pearsall 31st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. At the combine, he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash while showcasing his strength (17 reps of 225 lbs.). His route running looks exceptional coming to San Francisco while offering winning hands. He needs to improve his release against physical defenders, while potentially excelling against zone coverage.
Pearsall opened his rookie season with six missed games due to a chest injury. He only had 17 catches for 190 yards and one touchdown on 28 targets. His season ended with two exciting outcomes (8/147/1 and 6/69/1 on 18 targets). The 49ers gave him WR3 and WR1 snaps in these two matchups.
With Brandon Aiyuk (recovering from an ACL knee injury, expected to miss six games) and Jauan Jennings (calf) battling injuries, Pearsall lines up for a bump in targets by default. He missed some time this summer with a hamstring issue, showing injury risk in his profile. Pearsall is the 36th wide receiver drafted in mid-August, with some sharp high-stakes drafters expecting a big year. His talent screams upside, but he still has to stay upright for 17 games before earning the fantasy trust card.
Pearsall is currently the WR44 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.
At the Wedding or The Funeral Player
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
For the early part of last season, McCaffrey was drafted in many leagues first overall after his stellar season (2,023 combined yards with 21 touchdowns and 67 catches) over 16 games for San Francisco. He rewarded his supporters with 167 snaps over four starts. His missed time was due to calf and Achilles issues. I’m fearful that these issues will reemerge this year, which could lead to another lost season.
There hasn’t been a peep of negative injury news about McCaffrey this summer, giving the fantasy market hope of a rebound season. He is the fourth running back off the board in the high-stakes market, with a range from pick five to pick 14. So the tag line here is: If you were there for his wedding, do you want to be rostering in his funeral season? He should be a complete fade for drafters who play in many leagues, as McCaffrey still has the talent and opportunity to be the best fantasy skill player in 2025.
For anyone rostering McCaffrey last year, his lost season will give drafters the heebie jeebies, while non-drafters give him a clean slate. Go big or go home player, so risk tolerance is a must.
McCaffrey is currently the RB4 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.
Deep Sleeper
Jordan James, Running Back
I’m going against the grain with James as the upside handcuff for Christian McCaffrey. Isaac Guerendo is a talented player, and I like what I saw from him last year. Unfortunately, he has too many injury dings on his resume to be trusted over a 17-week NFL schedule. Guerendo is already battling a shoulder injury in August.
James saw his playing time increase each year over his three seasons at Oregon. Last year, he gained 1,476 combined yards with 15 touchdowns and 26 catches on 259 touches. James flashed more explosiveness running the ball in 2023 (7.1 yards per catch) while working in a rotational role.
Many of James’s assets grade below the NFL average, highlighted by his 40-yard time (4.55). The next step in his development is to incorporate patience into his runs, allowing holes to open up naturally. He’ll win with power while offering open field value. James has a winnable floor in pass protection that invites a three-down role if needed.
His fresher legs and healthier career path may lead to him securing the RB2 for the 49ers in his rookie season. James will go undrafted in most 12-team formats, but he is a player to follow this summer. He suffered a broken finger over the first week of August that required surgery. San Francisco hopes to have him back for Week 1.
James is currently the RB80 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.
Read the full 2025 San Francisco 49ers Team Preview.