Rico Dowdle, Brock Bowers Surge in Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 10
With Week 9 over, we have to start looking ahead. Not just to Week 10, but we need to look beyond that to the fantasy football playoffs. With trade deadlines approaching and playoff pictures clearing up, we need to start planning to win a championship. These are our rest of season rankings for the 2025 fantasy football season.
Quarterbacks: Jayden Daniels Tumbles
The biggest shift this week was Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dropping to the QB12 spot. After suffering an arm injury on Sunday Night Football, we considered dropping him right out of our rankings; however, we will wait until we get more information before we take that drastic a step. There was plenty of other movement amongst the quarterbacks this week, though.
Lamar Jackson is back, healthy, and has overtaken Josh Allen for the fantasy QB1 spot. Patrick Mahomes has also slid up to the QB3 slot. However, the biggest jump was reserved for Matthew Stafford, who now finds himself in the QB9 slot in our rankings. Should Daniels be ruled out for an extended period of time, Joe Flacco could also slide into a QB1 slot as the QB12.
Running Backs: Rico Dowdle Headlines Biggest Risers
There is one guy here whom we have to focus on. That's Rico Dowdle, who jumped 23 spots and is now our RB6 ahead of names like Saquon Barkley and Ashton Jeanty. There was a lot of shuffling as you go down the rankings; however, not a ton of huge moves.
Jaylen Warren moved up four spots to the RB14 slot, while Kyle Monangai moved up 13 spots to the RB27 spot. With his return coming soon, Trey Benson is also now back up to the RB24 spot.
It's not all good news, though. Alvin Kamara is now the RB35 for the rest of the season. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is also just barely hanging on inside the top 40 as the RB38.
Wide Receivers: Puka Nacua Reclaims Top Spot
Puka Nacua is back in the WR1 spot after returning healthy this week. He's followed closely by CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the top five. Rashee Rice and Drake London have also both jumped Justin Jefferson, who is now at No. 8.
Further down in the rankings, there wasn't a ton of movement this week. Ricky Pearsall did see a big drop because we have no idea when or if he's going to be back. We can't trust anything the 49ers say, and he just seems to be forever injured.
Tight Ends: Brock Bowers Rises, Tucker Kraft Falls
The big loss this week was Tucker Kraft. His season is over due to a torn ACL. However, Brock Bowers was back, healthy, and looked incredible. He is now the TE3 overall and would be higher if we had any faith in Geno Smith. Still, don't be shocked if he climbs higher. Colston Loveland also jumped 11 spots to the TE16 after his breakout game.