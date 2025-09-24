Week 4 Running Back Projections And Rankings: Cam Skattebo, Trey Benson Rise
Last week, eight running backs scored more than 20.80 fantasy points in PPR formats, compared to six in Week 2 and five in Week 1. Three players (Omarion Hampton, Cam Skattebo, and Jordan Mason) took advantage of injuries to post winning days.
Top Fantasy Football Running Backs In Week 3
Jonathan Taylor parlayed his top running back billing in Week 3 into another elite showing against the Titans. He gained 118 combined yards with three touchdowns and three catches on 20 touches (32.80 fantasy points in PPR formats).
Two touchdowns and a career-long 72-yard run led to David Montgomery ranking second at running back in Week 3 (12/151/2 with one catch for 13 yards). He outscored his teammate (Jahmyr Gibbs) 29.40 to 26.90 fantasy points.
Here are the other running backs who finished in the top 10 last week:
- Omarion Hampton (24.90)
- Cam Skattebo (24.10)
- Christian McCaffrey (24.00)
- Jordan Mason (23.60)
- James Cook (20.80)
- Kyren Williams (19.20)
- Kenneth Walker (18.00)
Top Fantasy Football Running Backs In 2025
Here are the top 12-ranked running backs after three games in PPR formats:
- Jonathan Taylor (75.10)
- Christian McCaffrey (69.90)
- James Cook (68.50)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (61.30)
- Bijan Robinson (60.30)
- De’Von Achane (58.80)
- Javonte Williams (58.60)
- David Montgomery (50.80)
- Travis Etienne (47.10)
- Bucky Irving (46.50)
- Chuba Hubbard (46.20)
- J.K. Dobbins (45.60)
Running Back Bust of the Week
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals’ offensive hype train was in full gear this summer, leading to Brown climbing up draft boards. Cincinnati gave him 14 touches last week, but he gained only 20 yards with four catches (6.00 fantasy points). A matchup against the Broncos’ defense on the road suggests a bench role in fantasy leagues.
Runner Ups: Isiah Pacheco (5.80), Ashton Jeanty (6.30), Rhamondre Stevenson (6.60)
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 4 Running Back Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 4 top 12 running back projections:
This week’s top-end running back rankings are highlighted by all highly ranked preseason players.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Three games into his professional career, Jeanty has a bust feel in the fantasy market. He ranks 33rd in running back scoring (25.70) while gaining only 3.1 yards per rush (47/144/1) and empty catch stats (five catches for three yards). The Bears’ defense gave up 5.3 yards per rush to running backs over the first three games (73/387/2), with backs catching 16 balls for 93 yards and one touchdown on 16 targets.
I sense a bounce-back game, relying on his previous talent at college, when setting this week’s projections. I'm riding him out in my leagues as I believe in his ceiling and explosiveness.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
With Tyrone Tracy expected to be out for multiple weeks, Skattebo becomes an exciting starting running back option after shining in Week 3 (121 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches on 16 touches). He projects as an RB2 in Week 4 (15.30 fantasy points in PPR formats). The Chargers’ defense has allowed a league-low 38 rushes to running backs after three games, but they gained 4.6 yards per carry with one touchdown. In addition, Los Angeles has minimized the damage in receiving stats (15/60 on 29 targets).
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
With the keys to a starting job in the Cardinals’ offense, Benson looks poised to be a sleeper/waiver wire impact back for the remainder of 2025. He’s run the ball well this year (21/125 – 6.0 yards per carry), highlighted by two runs of 20 yards or more, with one reaching the 40-yard mark.
For the fantasy teams coin-tossing Benson and Skattebo on the waiver wire, Benson is the player I expect to be a top 10 running back this year. His matchup against the Seahawks is ideal based on their running back run defense (76/240 – 3.2 YPR). On the positive side, Seattle has shown more risk defending backs in the passing game (23/240 on 28 targets – 104 yards per catch). Benson ranks 13th at running back in Week 4 (17.91 fantasy points).
