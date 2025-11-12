Fantasy Sports

Tua Tagovailoa, Sean Tucker, And More Week 11 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Looking for under-the-radar plays to give your fantasy lineup an edge? Here are the top Week 11 fantasy football sleepers, including Tua Tagovailoa, Sean Tucker, and a few surprise breakout candidates.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.
It would be ideal if we could all start a superstar at every position in our fantasy lineup; however, that's not always the case. Sometimes we have to search our bench or even the waiver wire for a player to plug in on any given week. These are the top sleepers for Week 11. 

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua has been up and down this season, but he has a fantastic matchup in Madrid in Week 11. The Dolphins will technically host the Washington Commanders, who have struggled to slow down fantasy quarterbacks this season and continue to decline. They are allowing the third-most fantasy points in the league to opposing quarterbacks. This should be a game in which the Dolphins' passing attack can thrive. Washington is a team that is falling and falling quickly, and has allowed 154 points over the past four games.    

Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It seems like Tucker could be taking over as the primary rusher in Tampa Bay, while Rachaad White could be moved back to being more of a pass-catching specialist. Over the past two weeks, Tucker has carried the ball 21 times. Prior to that, he had carried the ball 11 times all season. In those two games, he totaled 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground. During those same two games, White has carried the ball 23 times for 73 yards. Things are clearly swinging towards Tucker in that backfield.     

Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

The Jets are going to be without Garrett Wilson again this week after he re-aggravated his knee in Week 10. They are going to have to throw the ball to somebody, and we have seen Davis step up when the Jets are trailing in a game. This is a game, against the New England Patriots, that they should be trailing in. It's unlikely they can score points with smoke and mirrors like they did last week on punt returns. In their past two games before Week 10, when they were trailing big, Davis saw a total of nine carries and nine targets. In Week 9, he totaled 109 yards from scrimmage. We could see similar usage on Thursday Night Football.   

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

We aren't advocating for you to start Jeudy this week, but we are giving you the information we have at hand. Prior to Week 10, there was a change in play callers for the Browns. Then in Week 10, Jeudy had his best game of the season, seeing 12 targets which he turned into six receptions, 78 yards, and a TD. Those were all season highs. This could be a sign of things to come for Jeudy and the Browns.  

Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

With Kayshon Boutte out in Week 10, Mack Hollins was the man who stepped up in his absence. With the Pats on a short week, there is a good chance that Boutte is out again on Thursday. Last week, he caught six of 10 targets for 106 yards. If Boutte misses another game, he could have a big game against a Jets defense that recently traded their two top corners.  

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

The Packers' pass-catchers are extremely banged up. Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed are both on injured reserve, and now Romeo Doubs is questionable for Week 11. This should open up more targets for Musgrave out of necessity if nothing else. He should have a strong game against a subpar New York Giants defense. 

