Six Borderline Starters in Fantasy Football for Week 10 Including Woody Marks and Alex Pierce
The toughest decisions to make are about the players who are right on the borderline of being starts or sits. Still, these decisions need to be made, and we are here to help you make them. These are the fringe players in Week 10 that you need to plug into your starting lineups.
RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
With Aaron Jones once again banged up and dealing with a shoulder injury, Mason suddenly becomes an interesting flex option this week. Jones was limited in practice on Thursday, but far from a lock to play this week. There is also a chance that he's limited if he is able to suit up. The Vikings play the Baltimore Ravens this week, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. While he only totaled 37 yards in Week 9, he did still see 10 carries and a target. He should be a solid option if he's the primary back this week.
QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Goff needs to be in starting lineups this week. He has the best possible matchup of the week against the Washington Commanders, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. With both the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals on a bye week, no QB has a better matchup. We expect the Lions to come out swinging after a tough loss. They had lost two previous games this season, and in the following games, they outscored their opponents 76 - 30. This is not a team that takes losing well, and they come out the following week with the intention of sending a message. The majority of the time, they do just that. In those previous two games, Goff totaled 575 passing yards and six touchdowns.
RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans
This is another running back in a split backfield with a banged-up counterpart. Nick Chubb is dealing with a foot injury he suffered in Week 9 and has yet to get in a full practice this week. It's debatable who the lead back in Houston is, even when Chubb is healthy, so this injury gives Marks a clear leg up if Chubb is limited. If Chubb is out, then it's wheels up for the rookie rusher. Whether Chubb plays or not, we are starting Marks this week and betting on him to be the lead back for the Texans against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.
WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Johnston has cooled down since his hot start after returning from injury, but he bounced back nicely last week with four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown. It looks like he's getting healthy, and he has an outstanding matchup this week. The Chargers are playing the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, who have allowed the most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers this season. Don't be afraid to plug him back into your lineups this week.
WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Pierce doesn't have the greatest matchup this week against the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this year, but he's also been red hot. Over his past three games, he has caught 13 of 28 targets for 282 yards. In a week with injuries and bye weeks piling up on us, we are riding the hot hand in one of the best offenses in the league.
TE Theo Johnson, New York Giants
Johnson has now scored five touchdowns in his last six games. With the Giants quickly running out of options on offense, Johnson is one of the top weapons in the passing attack. We are starting him this week against the Chicago Bears, who are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. The second-year tight end should only get better and see an increased role as we get deeper into the season.