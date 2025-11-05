Fantasy Sports

Two Giants Playmakers and 4 More Fringe Starters in Fantasy Football for Week 10

The Giants offense has dealt with a lot of injuries this year but it has made room for these two veterans to boost their stats.

Mark Morales-Smith

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) smiles after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) smiles after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There are a lot of borderline options that fantasy owners aren't sure if they should start or sit on any given week. The players who force fantasy owners to make the tough decisions. These are the fringe fantasy starters that you should have in your lineup in Week 10. 

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold is coming off a huge Sunday Night Football performance. He threw for 330 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in the game. We don't mind playing the hot hand here and rolling with him again against the Arizona Cardinals. The last time these teams faced off, Darnold threw for 242 yards and a touchdown in Arizona. This time, they'll be playing in Seattle, and he will have Rashid Shaheed to throw the ball to.   

Jordan Mason, Fantasy Football, Vikings
Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason has not been productive since Aaron Jones returned, but Jones got banged up this week and could either miss time or be limited. That should give Mason a significant boost in both volume and production. Especially in a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. It will be important to monitor this situation throughout the week, but you could consider plugging him in if Jones is less than 100%.   

Devin Singletary, New York Giants

This is a risky one, but if you are in need of a running back to start this week, Singletary has to be a consideration. He out-carried Tyrone Tracy Jr eight to five in the team's first game without Cam Skattebo, and rushed for 43 yards compared to Tracy's 18. Singletary also caught two passes, which he took for eight yards. There is a chance that this was just a case of Singletary having the hot hand; however, we now know that this is a possible outcome in a Giants' backfield that has produced plenty of meaningful fantasy games so far this season. Week 10 could be a great fantasy game for the Giants' backfield against the Chicago Bears. 

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

We are sticking with the Giants here and going with their top option in the passing attack. Robinson once again led the Giants in Week 9, seeing 11 targets, which he turned into nine receptions for 46 yards. This week, he has a great matchup against the Bears, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. While you can make a case for Darius Slayton and his big-play ability, we prefer the volume and PPR value of Robinson.  

Troy Franklin, Fantasy Football, NFL
Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos

Franklin is quietly seeing a ton of volume. After seeing 10 targets in Week 9, he has now seen 28 targets over the past three weeks. While his production, as far as receptions and yards, has been underwhelming, he has caught three touchdowns during that span. This week he has a great matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Mark Andrews, Fantasy Football, Week 10
Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

With Lamar Jackson back last week, Andrews caught two TDs. While he's not the star tight end that he once was, he is still a TD threat in every game. This week he plays the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed five TDs to tight ends this season; only six teams have allowed more. 

More Week 10 Fantasy Football Strategy

feed

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/Start 'Em & Sit 'Em