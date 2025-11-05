Two Giants Playmakers and 4 More Fringe Starters in Fantasy Football for Week 10
There are a lot of borderline options that fantasy owners aren't sure if they should start or sit on any given week. The players who force fantasy owners to make the tough decisions. These are the fringe fantasy starters that you should have in your lineup in Week 10.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Darnold is coming off a huge Sunday Night Football performance. He threw for 330 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in the game. We don't mind playing the hot hand here and rolling with him again against the Arizona Cardinals. The last time these teams faced off, Darnold threw for 242 yards and a touchdown in Arizona. This time, they'll be playing in Seattle, and he will have Rashid Shaheed to throw the ball to.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Mason has not been productive since Aaron Jones returned, but Jones got banged up this week and could either miss time or be limited. That should give Mason a significant boost in both volume and production. Especially in a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. It will be important to monitor this situation throughout the week, but you could consider plugging him in if Jones is less than 100%.
Devin Singletary, New York Giants
This is a risky one, but if you are in need of a running back to start this week, Singletary has to be a consideration. He out-carried Tyrone Tracy Jr eight to five in the team's first game without Cam Skattebo, and rushed for 43 yards compared to Tracy's 18. Singletary also caught two passes, which he took for eight yards. There is a chance that this was just a case of Singletary having the hot hand; however, we now know that this is a possible outcome in a Giants' backfield that has produced plenty of meaningful fantasy games so far this season. Week 10 could be a great fantasy game for the Giants' backfield against the Chicago Bears.
Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants
We are sticking with the Giants here and going with their top option in the passing attack. Robinson once again led the Giants in Week 9, seeing 11 targets, which he turned into nine receptions for 46 yards. This week, he has a great matchup against the Bears, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. While you can make a case for Darius Slayton and his big-play ability, we prefer the volume and PPR value of Robinson.
Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos
Franklin is quietly seeing a ton of volume. After seeing 10 targets in Week 9, he has now seen 28 targets over the past three weeks. While his production, as far as receptions and yards, has been underwhelming, he has caught three touchdowns during that span. This week he has a great matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
With Lamar Jackson back last week, Andrews caught two TDs. While he's not the star tight end that he once was, he is still a TD threat in every game. This week he plays the Minnesota Vikings, who have allowed five TDs to tight ends this season; only six teams have allowed more.