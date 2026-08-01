Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Value Depends on His Next Team

Few available wide receivers could swing the fantasy landscape quite like Stefon Diggs. While he's no longer in the prime of his career, Diggs remains one of the NFL's most polished route runners and has the ability to make an immediate impact in the right offense.

How Stefon Diggs Unlocks Jayden Daniels and Reshapes Washington's Offense

At 32 years old, Diggs is no longer the explosive, top-tier WR1 who dominates deep targets downfield, but he remains an elite route runner. His arrival would unlock Jayden Daniels as a top-five fantasy quarterback option while slightly altering Terry McLaurin's fantasy ceiling. Because McLaurin commands heavy defensive attention, Diggs would benefit from favorable matchups.

McLaurin remains Washington's clear alpha outside target and primary deep threat. While Diggs would eat into McLaurin's overall target share, his presence prevents opposing defenses from constantly rolling safety coverage over the top. Daniels' aggressive downfield style fits Diggs' route-running ability well. Adding a savvy veteran who excels at quick separation gives the young quarterback a reliable safety net when facing heavy pressure.

I would love for Stefon Diggs to come to the #Commander on a 1/yr deal. Exactly the guy you need as WR2. Dude is really good still and can make an instant impact on the offense. #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/Czdxb4jbR2 — Roman 👑 (@rome_nolimits) July 26, 2026

Diggs could easily push for 120-plus targets if he and Daniels quickly establish chemistry.

How Andy Reid's Scheme and Patrick Mahomes' Playmaking Elevate Diggs as a WR2 Value

Pairing Diggs with Patrick Mahomes would instantly raise his ceiling and boost his overall fantasy value, though he may not return to the elite WR1 status he enjoyed in Buffalo due to target competition. Mahomes consistently creates fantasy-relevant receivers, especially veterans who excel at getting open, and Diggs would benefit greatly from accurate throws and extended plays.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would utilize Diggs across various formations and schemes, as Diggs is capable of winning matchups both on the outside and in the slot. Reid's creative play-calling would help generate easy catches while still offering downfield opportunities. With other explosive weapons stretching the field, Diggs would likely face more single coverage than he has seen in years, improving his yards-per-catch and touchdown efficiency. While a move to Kansas City might slightly drop his total target share, the Chiefs' offensive environment and Mahomes' playmaking ability give Diggs a high weekly ceiling, making him an attractive WR2 with strong potential to outperform his draft cost.

High PPR Floor: How Diggs Fits Alongside Puka Nacua in LA

Sean McVay's system allows receivers to excel at creating separation through scheme. Diggs doesn't rely on pure speed or overwhelming size, but his separation is built entirely on footwork, leverage, and deceleration. He remains one of the NFL's top technicians at creating a quick release against single coverage.

Matthew Stafford remains one of the league's most accurate veteran passers and would be the most aggressive downfield and tight-window passer he has played with, while Diggs gives Stafford an ultra-reliable option who wins instantly against single coverage. It is a marriage of route craft and arm strength that would yield a ridiculously high PPR floor.

Adding Diggs to the LA Rams would create a tactical, versatile receiver group. His arrival would allow McVay to rotate personnel, move players around the formation, and maximize target efficiency. Rather than competing for identical routes, Diggs and Puka Nacua would cover different areas of the field. Diggs provides the technical route craft and separation, while Nacua brings power and YAC (yards after catch). Together, they would give Stafford a balanced, matchup-proof top receiving pair.

Big-Play Potential vs. Target Volume: Diggs' Outlook in Baltimore

Pairing Lamar Jackson with an elite route-runner and deep threat like Diggs creates a natural synergy. Jackson's unique play-style fundamentally changes how defenses align, which directly creates higher-variance, high-reward opportunities for a receiver with Diggs' skill set. Defenses cannot afford to play two-high safeties consistently against Jackson without risking getting gouged by the run game.

That leaves the boundary defenders isolated on an island without top-down safety help. As one of the NFL's most refined route technicians, Diggs sees his win rate explode in one-on-one coverage, turning those matchups into massive downfield chunk plays. He would provide the Ravens with the finishing ability to turn those opportunities into big plays.

🚨The -#Ravens or #Commanders expected to sign Stefon Diggs to 1-yr deal worth 10 Million pic.twitter.com/Q4HGcT21Vc — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 25, 2026

The primary downside is Baltimore's run-heavy approach capping Diggs' overall target volume. The biggest obstacle for any receiver in Baltimore is total team pass attempts. The Ravens were dead last in total pass attempts last season, and with Jackson and Derrick Henry leading the ground game, Diggs loses out on the easy target volume he enjoyed in pass-heavy systems. Signing with Baltimore would prioritize efficiency over high volume, where Diggs would likely play a critical role as a veteran route technician on third down.

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