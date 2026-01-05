Patriots' Stefon Diggs Earns Milestone Despite Controversy

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is no stranger to overcoming both injury and adversity to achieve success on a football field.

Whether it be recovering from season-ending surgery or facing late-season legal troubles, Diggs’ 2025 season has been defined by metaphorical peaks and valleys. Still, the 32-year-old managed to turn in the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career, and the first for a Patriots’ receiver since Julian Edelman accomplished the feat in 2019. In the aftermath of New England’s 38-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins in its regular- season finale, Diggs took a moment to reflect on the milestone he had just reached moments earlier.

“Rejoice. Relief. People don’t know how much work it took to get here, so I’m just really thankful for my teammates and my coaches,” Diggs said. “They were probably more happier than I was. I put a lot of work to get to that point and I told you all fingers crossed.”

Just over one year ago, Diggs appeared in only eight games for the Houston Texans, due to suffering a season-ending ACL tear — an injury which not only ended his Texans tenure, but also threatened the start of his 2025 campaign with the Pats.

Yet, the two-time All-Pro returned to the field in near-record time to become one of the Patriots’ most productive and most reliable pass-catchers in a revitalized New England offense. With the 2025 regular-season now in the books, Diggs has finished his first year with the Pats having compiled 85 catches for 1,013 yards, and four touchdowns. Of course, Diggs will be sure to savor his 34-yard reception in the third quarter of Week 18, which once again brought him above the “grand” mark.

“People just don’t know coming off an ACL, getting your confidence back, being around the right people and they’re pushing you each and every day. I’m just so thankful God is good, God is amazing actually. I’m going to enjoy this.”

Stefon Diggs’ Playoff Experience Will Help Patriots Adjust to Postseason

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs after the catch against against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

From earning two first-team All-Pro selections to becoming a four-time Pro Bowler, Diggs is well-versed in being considered among the top players at his position. As such, it has become clear that Diggs has immediately upgraded the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.

Accordingly, Diggs’ skill set has become a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye, as well. The Pats starter has turned the collective heads of NFL analysts with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws — a point not lost on head coach Mike Vrabel.

“He’s up front (in meetings). He’s attentive,” Vrabel said of Diggs from his postgame podium. “There’s an energy to him. He’s been out there. He’s been available. He’s taking care of his body. Then the production has been fantastic. I’m glad that we have him.”

While Diggs’ catch may have earned him a $500,000 contract incentive, its greater value may be found within its place in helping the Patriots to earn their first playoff berth since 2021. With the Denver Broncos’ 19-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, the Patriots are now locked in to the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Ironically, L.A.’s loss earns them a visit to Foxborough next week, as the Pats will host the Bolts at Gillette Stadium on what is colloquially known as ‘Wild Card Weekend.” Given Diggs’ previous playoff experience, he will be expected to pull on the respect he has earned throughout the locker room to provide some on-field wisdom and counsel to his younger teammates.

“You have to be on your job,” Diggs advised. “You may have to go through some adversity and fight your way through some things. Going into the [playoffs], I figure the mindset isn’t going to be any different and is just going to be another layer added to the attention to detail.”

