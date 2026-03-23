Jauan Jennings and Stefon Diggs Headline NFL Free Agents with Strong Fantasy Value

Every NFL free agency period, there are a handful of players who find a new home and increase their fantasy football value with an improved role. As we head toward draft season, identifying these free agents early can provide extreme value for your team. Let's break down the top remaining NFL free agents who will carry fantasy football value into the 2026 season.

WR Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings was a productive wide receiver during his time in San Francisco. He played in 30 games over the last two seasons, hauling in 132 receptions for 1,618 yards and fifteen touchdowns. Keep an eye on the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders to be in the mix for the top remaining free agent wideout.

WR Stefon Diggs

After missing the 2024 season with an ACL tear, Stefon Diggs played well in the WR1 role for the New England Patriots last year, but he was released by the team earlier this offseason. Diggs hauled in 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. The New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens could be teams that take a chance on Diggs in free agency.

WR Deebo Samuel

After a strong six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders last offseason. In sixteen games, the wideout caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. Samuel did not play to his fantasy ceiling last year due to inconsistent quarterback play, but look for him to rebound this upcoming season, especially if a team like the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, or New England Patriots acquires him.

QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a respectable season in Pittsburgh during his 21st NFL season, throwing for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Steelers are the most likely team for Rodgers to land on if he returns for another year, but a surprise team could be in the mix for the veteran quarterback.

TE David Njoku

David Njoku had a quiet 2025 season with the Cleveland Browns, but that could be credited to the injuries he battled along with inconsistent quarterback play. In 12 games, Njoku totaled 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns in his last campaign. The Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, and New England Patriots are potential landing spots for the veteran tight end that could help his fantasy stock.

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