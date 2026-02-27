How Kenneth Walker Could Take Chiefs’ Offense to Elite Level

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In 1993, John Schneider teamed up with Andy Reid to help the Packers return to the Super Bowl. Three decades later, they might be lining up against each other.

In 1993, Schneider helped the Packers identify a player out of Boston College named Mark Chmura. After Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf drafted the tight end in the sixth round, Andy Reid developed Chmura to complement Brett Favre. Both players exploded, and Green Bay went to consecutive Super Bowls.

Aug 28, 2014; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy (left) and general manager Ted Thompson (right) talk to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (center) before game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Prize is the Super Bowl MVP

Schneider and Reid might go toe-to-toe on a player that would complement another legendary quarterback. This time, it’s Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker and Patrick Mahomes. Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer on Thursday noted the Chiefs would be wise to pursue Walker and follow the lead of other clubs that found free-agent success with running backs.

“Some pretty smart teams have come around recently on investing at the position,” Breer wrote from the Indianapolis combine, “partly on the premise that running backs have been devalued to the point where they’ve become valuable again. You’ll remember, two offseasons ago, the Eagles, Packers and Ravens—three smart teams—spent big on free agents Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry. Safe to say two seasons later, those were sound investments.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Indeed, and Walker would make a sound investment in Kansas City, too. What makes his future in Reid’s offense so enticing is his ability to complement not only Mahomes, but also the other two backs the Chiefs are likely to have on their roster: Veteran Kareem Hunt and second-year back Brashard Smith.

Walker’s strength is his pure smashmouth running style, using elite vision and acceleration. Nearly 125 million viewers saw it in the Super Bowl against the Patriots, when Walker exploded for 135 yards on 27 carries (5.0 avg.). And while he added two catches for 26 yards, Walker isn’t considered as dynamic in the passing game.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Why Walker would fit well

Smith, however, is a former wide receiver and could serve as an intriguing third-down back, capable of generating burst out of the backfield or even lining up wide, similar to Brian Westbrook did with Reid’s Eagles.

Hunt, meanwhile, would need a new contract but he proved himself in 2025 more successful than the Tush Push at converting on short yardage. The Chiefs are believed to want him back.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) rushes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Maybe Walker,” Breer added, “who might pair nicely with a high draft pick like Ohio State’s Carnell Tate coming in at the receiver spot, would be one too for the Chiefs. I’d also assume a few other teams, like the Broncos and Texans, might also see it that way.”

Walker is sure to get significant offers, and the Chiefs could focus more on Travis Etienne or other free agents. Regardless, Walker figures to continue the league’s trend of paying off for those who invest in free-agent running backs.

Now Seattle’s general manager, Schneider has until March 3 to decide whether to franchise his explosive running back, who’s scheduled to hit free agency on March 9. Franchising Walker would buy the Seahawks time to continue negotiations on a long-term extension, similar to how the Chiefs handled Trey Smith a year ago.

