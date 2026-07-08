Troy Franklin Headlines Fantasy Football Best Late-Round Wide Receiver Targets for 2026

Tre' Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

After an unproductive rookie season, Chargers WR Tre Harris should become more involved in the offensive game plan. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is creative with his schemes and should find a way to get the second-year wideout the ball. His ADP sits at 163 overall, driven by an increase in his draft stock now that he is expected to carve out at least a small role. In order for Harris to outplay his ADP, he may have to beat out Quentin Johnston for the role opposite WR1, Ladd McConkey.

Tre' Harris, LA Chargers



Has to be one of the best fantasy football WR sleepers



Cheapest access to a fun offense for a big-play 2nd-year player who the coaches view highly.



They love him as a run-blocker, so there's a path to playing time



Year 1 = Dirty Work



Year 2 = 🚀 — Andrew Erickson™ (@AndrewErickson_) June 25, 2026

Last season, veteran WR Keenan Allen was targeted 118 times, and Harris could capitalize since those empty targets will be available. Harris is the best candidate with his prototypical WR frame at 6'3" and 210 pounds. He is at his best gaining big yardage after the catch and stretching defenses vertically on play-action. Harris could become a late-round lottery ticket if he can outlast Johnston for snaps and claim the volume left behind by Allen.

Romeo Doubs, WR, New England Patriots

After departing Green Bay via free agency, Doubs signed a 4-year deal with the Patriots. He recently spent 4 seasons in Matt LaFleur's pass-happy offense, he produced decent numbers but nothing spectacular. The Packers had a lot of mouths to feed as Doubs shared targets with the likes of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontavious Wicks, who are all above-average WRs at best. Packers QB Jordan Love appeared to believe in equal opportunity as he consistently spread the ball around, ensuring all his playmakers were involved. That's a good thing for Love as a fantasy asset, but bad news for fantasy owners who drafted any of his WRs.

Now that Doubs will be catching passes from another elite QB in Drake Maye, can we expect to see an increase in his fantasy numbers? Everything is lined up for Doubs to break out. The acquisition of A.J. Brown was a blessing in disguise for Doubs since Brown commands so much attention, and defensive coordinators know that it's almost impossible to cover him without any help. That alone should give Doubs plenty of one-on-one opportunities. His ADP of 110 overall is a discounted price, considering the caliber of player Doubs is.

Troy Franklin, WR, Denver Broncos

The Broncos have a promising young WR in Troy Franklin. He earned a larger role in his second season and also earned the trust of QB Bo Nix. After the team traded for WR Jaylen Waddle and with Courtland Sutton already locked in as the WR1, fantasy owners may assume that Franklin is the odd man out for targets. Waddle will be the underneath threat, while Sutton is a physical possession WR and red zone target.

The addition of Waddle may take away targets from Franklin, but his role should not be overlooked. He should still be a deep threat for Nix once again as he accounted for 29.7% of the team's yards in the air last season. While his target percentage may drop, Franklin can still contribute with splash plays and yards after the catch (YAC) while also serving as a viable red zone target, giving the Broncos another solid option besides Sutton. Franklin's ADP is at 212, and he should be an absolute steal in the later rounds.

Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers showed how much faith they have in Coker after rewarding the third-year WR with a long-term deal. He is expected to win the WR2 role opposite Tetairoa McMillan after developing chemistry with QB Bryce Young, becoming one of his most trusted targets. Coker recorded 28 receptions for 378 yards and scored 4 TDs on 30 targets during the Panthers' final six games. His overall stat line would be more impressive if he had been healthy at the beginning of the season.

One indication fantasy owners have of his potential to break out was the impressive outing he had in the postseason. Against a vaunted LA Rams defense, Coker had 9 catches for 134 yards and a TD, which proved what Coker could do if given a full workload. The fact that the team gave him a 3-year deal indicates that they have big plans for him and should equate to a fantasy breakout.